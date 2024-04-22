US official says Huawei's controversial chip is "years behind" US semiconductor technology

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on "60 Minutes" that she's not impressed with Huawei's chips (like the one in the Mate 60 Pro) – the tiny pieces of technology that got US officials the night sweats last year. After all, Huawei is so heavily sanctioned by the US that this 5G capable phone, the Mate 60 Pro, should have never materialized.Now, Gina Raimondo says that US curbs on the Chinese giant are working: