Snapdragon 775 seemingly set to take performance of mid-tier Android phones to a new level

Snapdragon 775 could be the second midrange 5nm SoC after the Samsung Exynos 1080





Per a seemingly legitimate internal document, the Snapdragon 775 (SM7350) will be built on the same 5nm process as the flagship Snapdragon 888. Needless to say, this would result in huge performance and efficiency gains over the Snapdragon 765G as it's based on the 7nm technology.







Other specs that the document has revealed include a Kryo 6-series CPU core arrangement and compatibility with either LPDDR5 RAM @ 3200 MHz or LPDDR4X RAM @ 2400 MHz, and UFS 3.1 storage. It also says that the chip will have the Spectra 570 ISP, which would allow simultaneous support for three 28MP cameras and enable 4K 60fps video recording. The SoC will also support Wi-Fi 6E.



This is not the most up-to-date version of the document and the actual specs might be a little different. Still, since XDA Developers has independently verified its authenticity, it's almost a given that the Snapdragon 775 is a 5nm chip. This increases the likelihood of it bringing flagship-level performance to 5G-ready midrangers. Xiaomi could be one of the first manufacturers to use the new chip.