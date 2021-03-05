Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Android Processors 5G Qualcomm

Snapdragon 775 seemingly set to take performance of mid-tier Android phones to a new level

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Mar 05, 2021, 6:31 PM
Snapdragon 775 seemingly set to take performance of mid-tier Android phones to a new level
Back in September 2020, it was reported that Qualcomm would release the Snapdragon 775G in early 2021. Alleged benchmark results had implied that the chip would be about as good as last year's flagship Snapdragon 865. XDA Developers now has more on the SoC, courtesy of a telegram channel.

The upper mid-tier chip will likely succeed the Snapdragon 765G that powers the likes of the Google Pixel 5, OnePlus Nord, and LG Velvet. It is expected to bring a lot more to the table than the Snapdragon 768G, which is an overclocked version of the 765G.

Snapdragon 775 could be the second midrange 5nm SoC after the Samsung Exynos 1080


Per a seemingly legitimate internal document, the Snapdragon 775 (SM7350) will be built on the same 5nm process as the flagship Snapdragon 888. Needless to say, this would result in huge performance and efficiency gains over the Snapdragon 765G as it's based on the 7nm technology.


Other specs that the document has revealed include a Kryo 6-series CPU core arrangement and compatibility with either LPDDR5 RAM @ 3200 MHz or LPDDR4X RAM @ 2400 MHz, and UFS 3.1 storage.  It also says that the chip will have the Spectra 570 ISP, which would allow simultaneous support for three 28MP cameras and enable 4K 60fps video recording. The SoC will also support Wi-Fi 6E.

This is not the most up-to-date version of the document and the actual specs might be a little different. Still, since XDA Developers has independently verified its authenticity, it's almost a given that the Snapdragon 775 is a 5nm chip. This increases the likelihood of it bringing flagship-level performance to 5G-ready midrangers. Xiaomi could be one of the first manufacturers to use the new chip.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The date of Google's next Pixel phone event may have just leaked
Popular stories
Samsung sets a new 5G download speed record, 5Gbps+ with Galaxy S20+
Popular stories
From OnePlus 9 to Google Pixel 6, this'd be the year of phone camera sensor records
Popular stories
Are portless phones the future?

Popular stories

Popular stories
Shocker: The great 5G merger between T-Mobile and Sprint is leading to huge job losses
Popular stories
New reports reveal OnePlus 9 5G series pre-order date, gifts, and colors
Popular stories
T-Mobile's 'next big 5G-powered move' will go official on March 4: here's how to watch the event
Popular stories
2021 iPad Pro expected to have the processing chops of M1-powered Macs
Popular stories
From OnePlus 9 to Google Pixel 6, this'd be the year of phone camera sensor records
Popular stories
Verizon proves it has a sense of humor, billing its 5G expansion efforts as 'aggressive'

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless