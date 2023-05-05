Pixel users on the QPR3 Beta program finally get a new update to fix the freezing and crashing





Phones froze constantly, apps crashed, phones turned off randomly, and more. But as long as you remained on the QPR3 Beta track and didn't install any Android 14 Beta release, you should find the QPR3 Beta 3.1 update waiting for you by going to Settings > System > System update . Those subscribed to the Android 14 Beta program will not receive any QPR3 Beta updates.





The update fixes all of the issues that we've been writing about. Here's the actual changelist:





Fixed various stability issues. (Issue #279246037, Issue #274339025, Issue #279301937)

Fixed an issue that caused the first notification in the notification shade to get stuck with an offset. (Issue #273870112)

Fixed a memory leak that affected the system UI.

Fixed an issue where the volume level that was set while TalkBack was enabled did not persist after toggling TalkBack off and on again.

Fixed issues with the system UI that sometimes caused apps to crash.

Fixed issues that could cause a device to crash when using the camera.

Fixed issues that sometimes caused excessive power drain.





Already we are seeing Pixel users who installed the QPR3 Beta 3.1 update writing that they are no longer seeing their phones freeze up like they were. The update is available to those running QPR3 Beta 2, 2.1, or 3 on their Pixel 4(a), Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro.









The Pixel 6 series on Verizon will receive the April security patch with QPR3 Beta 3.1 while all other models will have the May security patch after installing the update. The next QPR3 update on June 5th should be the final version and will be known as the Pixel June Feature Drop. Once that is installed on your Pixel, you'll be able to exit the QPR Beta program without having to wipe your device.

