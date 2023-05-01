Unbelievable! Google releases the May Pixel update on time

You used to be able to set your calendar to Google's release of its monthly Pixel update. This update used to be dropped by the tech giant on the first Monday of each month except for holidays. So with the release of the May update on the first Monday of the new month, we can't tell whether Google is back on track or it is all just a horrible mistake. Regardless, the rollout starts today and will continue for the next week.





The functional part of the monthly update, which contains bug fixes and things of that ilk, is pretty small this month. It includes the extermination of a bug that caused a lag on the Pixel 7 Pro touchscreen and a fix for another issue that caused lock screen UI elements to overlap with the home screen launcher interface. To download and install the update, go to Settings > System > System update .

Pixel 6 users on the QPR3 Beta program are livid as their devices are freezing and crashing multiple times per day







This update is only for those still receiving public Android 13 releases. Those subscribed to the Android 14 Beta program (last release version 1.1) or the Android 13 QPR3 Beta program (last release Beta 3) will not receive the update.









Those with a Pixel 6 series device running QPR3 Beta 3 are absolutely livid at this point. Since installing the update, their phones are freezing, certain apps are crashing, and these handsets are turning off randomly. Making matters worse, Google hasn't disclosed whether an update is being developed to fix these serious problems and when such an update might be made available. And those subscribed to the QPR3 Beta program are now officially two months behind the Android May security patch that was released today.









Random freeze while using happens at least 5 times a day (had to soft reboot)

Apps randomly stopping (YouTube Music etc)

Mobile connectivity drop As a Reddit subscriber with the username yeyint44 wrote, "Just wanna have the opinions of all the good peep out there. QPR beta 3 is the worst QPR beta ever IMO. Been a Pixel user since Pixel 2 and signed up for various beta programs. This QPR beta 3 has all the bugs that I didn't even experience in Android new version public beta like Android 13 public beta last year. Here are the list of bugs on this QPR beta:Random freeze while using happens at least 5 times a day (had to soft reboot)Apps randomly stopping (YouTube Music etc)Mobile connectivity drop





Overall general usability itself is very bad with random mistouch response and so on. Escalated to Devs but just wanted to know if I am the only one. I am on Pixel 6 Pro."

The next monthly update includes the June Pixel Feature Drop







This is not a good look for Google , especially with a slew of new Pixel devices on the way including the Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a, the Pixel 8 line, and the Pixel Tablet. Personally, my Pixel 6 Pro is also being affected by this bug, and a few times I thought I would have to reactivate my iPhone 11 Pro Max. After all, what's the use of having features like Hold for Me, Magic Eraser, and Direct My Call if your phone keeps freezing?





By the way, the May Security Bulletin mentions that there are two patches for May, one dated May 1st and a second dated May 5th. The former patched 16 common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs) while the latter repaired 29 vulnerabilities. There were also two patches for Pixel issues to fix moderate issues with one fix related to the camera.





The next update, expected on Monday, June 5th, should include the Quarterly Platform update also known as the June Feature Drop. This is the stable version of the QPR3 Beta and once that update is installed by Pixel users subscribed to the QPR3 Beta program, they can exit the program without having to wipe their devices.





The Pixel models eligible to receive today's update include:



