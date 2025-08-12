$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

This year’s Vision Pro contender is giving us what we needed from Apple’s VR headset

Apple Vision Pro walked so the Vivo Vision could run.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Wearables AR-VR Vivo
Vivo Vision XR headset
*Image credit — Ice Universe

For a while, there have been reports of an Apple Vision Pro contender being made by Chinese manufacturer Vivo. Now, there is further confirmation that the company understands where Apple went wrong, and is making sure that its upcoming headset doesn’t fumble where it matters most.

One of the biggest complaints for the Vision Pro — aside from the exorbitant price tag of $3,499 — was its comfort. Naturally, if an XR (Extended Reality) headset isn’t pleasant to wear, it’s not going to be a hit with the masses. The Vivo Vision, as it’s being called, aims to tackle both comfort and price this year.

Did you find the Vision Pro uncomfortable to wear?

Vote View Result


A reliable insider has reported (translated source) that the Vivo Vision is going to be a much more comfortable headset to use for long periods of time. The headset has had its weight balanced to a degree that the user won’t be feeling like one side of their head is heavier than the other. It will also likely be lighter, as Vivo will probably not use nearly as much glass as Apple did.

Furthermore, the headset takes aim at the Vision Pro directly in other ways. The Vivo Vision looks very similar to Apple’s premium MR (Mixed Reality) headset. It also reportedly lets the user navigate the UI in the same way as well: via hand gestures and eye tracking. Lastly, the content that users will get access to will apparently mirror that which is found on the Vision Pro.

The Apple Vision Pro got uncomfortable to wear around the 30-minute mark. | Image credit — PhoneArena - This year’s Vision Pro contender is giving us what we needed from Apple’s VR headset
The Apple Vision Pro got uncomfortable to wear around the 30-minute mark. | Image credit — PhoneArena


Of course, the Vivo Vision wouldn’t be a real alternative if it didn’t offer the same quality of experiences that the Vision Pro does. To that end, Vivo’s headset will be powered by an excellent Qualcomm Snapdragon chip to directly challenge Apple’s M2 processor. Additionally, the company has gone all out for the display, and it will be one of the best across the entire industry.

And, perhaps most importantly of all, the Vivo Vision will almost certainly be more affordable than the Apple Vision Pro. Now all that remains to be seen is whether Samsung’s upcoming Project Moohan, which also looks very much like Apple’s headset, will be priced similarly or not.

Unlimited by Mint Mobile at $15/mo

Get 50% off – try it for 3 months today!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 3

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 2

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
Defying Apple, Jon Prosser is back with more iPhone 17 renders
Defying Apple, Jon Prosser is back with more iPhone 17 renders
Galaxy S26 Ultra's big ace over predecessor revealed
Galaxy S26 Ultra's big ace over predecessor revealed
Your Galaxy flagship may now be eligible for exclusive access to One UI 8: here's who can join
Your Galaxy flagship may now be eligible for exclusive access to One UI 8: here's who can join
The Galaxy S25 got even cheaper at Amazon, and I wouldn't miss it
The Galaxy S25 got even cheaper at Amazon, and I wouldn't miss it
Google Messages gains two new features and one new problem
Google Messages gains two new features and one new problem

Latest News

The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
Your AT&T service tanked this weekend because of a fire which the carrier is clueless about
Your AT&T service tanked this weekend because of a fire which the carrier is clueless about
The OnePlus 15's battery upgrade sounds massive, and you'll want to hear why it's not even bigger
The OnePlus 15's battery upgrade sounds massive, and you'll want to hear why it's not even bigger
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
At $231 off, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is the rugged smartwatch you should get
At $231 off, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is the rugged smartwatch you should get
Amazon slashes the price of the 256GB Galaxy S24 FE, turning it into a real bargain
Amazon slashes the price of the 256GB Galaxy S24 FE, turning it into a real bargain
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless