This year’s Vision Pro contender is giving us what we needed from Apple’s VR headset
Apple Vision Pro walked so the Vivo Vision could run.
*Image credit — Ice Universe
For a while, there have been reports of an Apple Vision Pro contender being made by Chinese manufacturer Vivo. Now, there is further confirmation that the company understands where Apple went wrong, and is making sure that its upcoming headset doesn’t fumble where it matters most.
A reliable insider has reported (translated source) that the Vivo Vision is going to be a much more comfortable headset to use for long periods of time. The headset has had its weight balanced to a degree that the user won’t be feeling like one side of their head is heavier than the other. It will also likely be lighter, as Vivo will probably not use nearly as much glass as Apple did.
Of course, the Vivo Vision wouldn’t be a real alternative if it didn’t offer the same quality of experiences that the Vision Pro does. To that end, Vivo’s headset will be powered by an excellent Qualcomm Snapdragon chip to directly challenge Apple’s M2 processor. Additionally, the company has gone all out for the display, and it will be one of the best across the entire industry.
And, perhaps most importantly of all, the Vivo Vision will almost certainly be more affordable than the Apple Vision Pro. Now all that remains to be seen is whether Samsung’s upcoming Project Moohan, which also looks very much like Apple’s headset, will be priced similarly or not.
For a while, there have been reports of an Apple Vision Pro contender being made by Chinese manufacturer Vivo. Now, there is further confirmation that the company understands where Apple went wrong, and is making sure that its upcoming headset doesn’t fumble where it matters most.
One of the biggest complaints for the Vision Pro — aside from the exorbitant price tag of $3,499 — was its comfort. Naturally, if an XR (Extended Reality) headset isn’t pleasant to wear, it’s not going to be a hit with the masses. The Vivo Vision, as it’s being called, aims to tackle both comfort and price this year.
A reliable insider has reported (translated source) that the Vivo Vision is going to be a much more comfortable headset to use for long periods of time. The headset has had its weight balanced to a degree that the user won’t be feeling like one side of their head is heavier than the other. It will also likely be lighter, as Vivo will probably not use nearly as much glass as Apple did.
Furthermore, the headset takes aim at the Vision Pro directly in other ways. The Vivo Vision looks very similar to Apple’s premium MR (Mixed Reality) headset. It also reportedly lets the user navigate the UI in the same way as well: via hand gestures and eye tracking. Lastly, the content that users will get access to will apparently mirror that which is found on the Vision Pro.
The Apple Vision Pro got uncomfortable to wear around the 30-minute mark. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Of course, the Vivo Vision wouldn’t be a real alternative if it didn’t offer the same quality of experiences that the Vision Pro does. To that end, Vivo’s headset will be powered by an excellent Qualcomm Snapdragon chip to directly challenge Apple’s M2 processor. Additionally, the company has gone all out for the display, and it will be one of the best across the entire industry.
And, perhaps most importantly of all, the Vivo Vision will almost certainly be more affordable than the Apple Vision Pro. Now all that remains to be seen is whether Samsung’s upcoming Project Moohan, which also looks very much like Apple’s headset, will be priced similarly or not.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: