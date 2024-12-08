This program lets you unlock iPhone 16 features on iPhone 15 and older
Do you think that the iPhone 16 had an underwhelming launch? You’re not alone. But some of the features introduced for it — and the iPhone 15 Pro models — are interesting enough to warrant a second look. Unfortunately these new additions are impossible to port to older iPhone models…or so Apple told us.
The biggest shocker for me is Apple Intelligence which also has ChatGPT integration. Apple said that its AI services could not work on phones with less than 8 GB of RAM and yet here we are. But before you go rushing to download Nugget there’s some advice you should listen to.
First of all, downloading apps like this can be quite the risky endeavor. Nugget is probably safe but you can never be 100 percent sure. This isn’t just some small app: it overhauls a lot of your iPhone and introduces a ton of other experimental tools. Installing it is also an entire ordeal for which you will need to follow specific instructions.
Secondly, Nugget currently works using a security exploit that Apple has fixed in iOS 18.2. And lastly, there might be a good reason that Apple hasn’t backported these features to older phones. Sure, Apple Intelligence probably could run on less than 8 GB of RAM but there’s only so much performance you can squeeze out of old hardware.
A program called Nugget lets you backport the newest iOS features to older phones. Some of the main features that this brings include:
- Apple Intelligence on phones that didn’t get it
- Camera Control UI
- Dynamic Island
- Tap to Wake on unsupported phones
- Always-On display
- Action Button functions
- iPhone 16 settings
The biggest shocker for me is Apple Intelligence which also has ChatGPT integration. Apple said that its AI services could not work on phones with less than 8 GB of RAM and yet here we are. But before you go rushing to download Nugget there’s some advice you should listen to.
There might be good reasons that Apple didn’t backport these features. | Video credit — Apple
First of all, downloading apps like this can be quite the risky endeavor. Nugget is probably safe but you can never be 100 percent sure. This isn’t just some small app: it overhauls a lot of your iPhone and introduces a ton of other experimental tools. Installing it is also an entire ordeal for which you will need to follow specific instructions.
Secondly, Nugget currently works using a security exploit that Apple has fixed in iOS 18.2. And lastly, there might be a good reason that Apple hasn’t backported these features to older phones. Sure, Apple Intelligence probably could run on less than 8 GB of RAM but there’s only so much performance you can squeeze out of old hardware.
It would be completely expected if your phone starts slowing down or crashing more often after installing Nugget. These sorts of programs are really cool proofs of concept but shouldn't be toyed with by users who don't know exactly what they're doing.
Nevertheless if you really want to make your iPhone 14 more like the iPhone 16 then Nugget is your best bet. At least until you install iOS 18.2 on your phone. If nothing else it’d be a neat party trick showing your friends Apple Intelligence running on your older iPhone.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: