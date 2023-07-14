Prepare for a $1200+ Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, if these leaks are precise
Apparently, Samsung is raising prices with the tempo of a thermometer, left on a dune in the middle of the Sahara. If new leaks turn out to be true, you can pretty much forget about getting a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (256GB) in the sub-$1200 range.
These disturbing possibilities are coming from a leaked document (Samsung’s own), meant for the Eastern Europe market. It’s a .pdf file on the official Samsung website that tipster Roland Quandt dug into. What he found out is related to a giveaway for users who pre-register to buy the phone. The really valuable info is to be found on page 3 of the file. In Romanian, it’s listed that 10 pieces (‘10 buc’) of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 are estimated at 65,990 RON, so one device equals 6599 RON. That’s €1355. Turn that in USD, and you get a staggering $1499.
Officially, no. There are rumors, though. A French tech magazine forecasts a €100 rise for both Flip 5 and Fold 5 models. The 256GB variant of the Galaxy Z Flip 5, by their prediction, will arrive at €1,199 in the land of Louis XIV (compared to €1,109 for the Galaxy Z Flip 4).
That’s quite the difference from the Romanian leak price, but there you go.
Of course, a direct equation between Romanian and US prices cannot be made, but there’s a link. Users in the US most certainly won’t be pressured to pay $1499 for the Galaxy Z Flip 5. But if these Romanian leaks are precise, there will be a solid update from the $999 US launch price for the base Galaxy Z Flip 4. A 256 GB Galaxy Z Flip 4 was priced at $1059.99 in the US.
Didn’t Samsung price up Flip 5 and Fold 5 in France?
That’s quite the difference from the Romanian leak price, but there you go.
Again, extremely precise price translations are not possible, but if these European rumors turn out to be true, there could be a $100-$200 (or more) price hike in the States for the Flip 5.
