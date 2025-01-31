Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Premium Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are too good to pass up at this Walmart discount

A woman wearing a pair of Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones.
Looking for new high-end headphones at a heavily discounted price? Well, look no further! Just go ahead and grab the incredible Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones with this deal now!

Walmart is selling Sony's former flagship cans at a sweet $117 discount, allowing you to grab a pair for just $230.99. Not too shabby considering that a pair will usually set you back about $348. Furthermore, this offer is even better than the $113 markdown the retailer offered a few weeks ago. We don't know how long this promo will last, though, so we encourage you to pull the trigger now, as these cans are worth every penny.

Sony WH-1000XM4 in Black: Now $117 OFF at Walmart!

$230 99
$348
$117 off (34%)
The Sony WH-1000XM4 in Black are discounted by $117 at Walmart and can be yours for just $230.99. The headphones offer top-quality sound, have incredible ANC, and are too good to pass up at this price. Act fast and score a pair for less while you still can!
Buy at Walmart


We're not exaggerating! These puppies are among the best wireless headphones on the market. They are comfy and offer premium sound, which you can fine-tune to fit your taste via the EQ in their companion Sony Headphones Connect app.

They also feature one of the best ANC technologies on the market, allowing you to enjoy your songs without pesky distractions from the outside world. On top of that, they have great battery life, delivering up to 30 hours of listening time on a single charge. And if you're in a hurry, their fast charging provides up to 5 hours of listening time after a quick 10-minute top-up.

All in all, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are a top choice for anyone wanting great-sounding headphones with effective ANC and good battery life at a reasonable price. So, don't hesitate! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and score a pair for much less than usual now while the offer is still up for grabs!
