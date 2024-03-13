Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Samsung rolling out One UI 6.1 update to select Galaxy devices by the end of March

Samsung Software updates
@cosminvasile
Samsung rolling out One UI 6.1 update to select Galaxy devices by the end of March
Samsung revealed at the beginning of the year plans to provide customers who bought some of its Galaxy devices with One UI 6.1, an update that made its debut alongside the Galaxy S24 series.

Although it didn’t offer an ETA, the South Korean company hinted to a H1 2024 possible release for the One UI 6.1 update. Well, we finally know when some of the eligible One UI 6.1 devices will be receiving the update.

According to Samsung, the following Galaxy phones will receive the One UI 6.1 update by the end of March. No specific dates are mentioned in the press release, but that would have been very hard to estimate considering that these are worldwide releases that usually happen in waves.

In any case, if you own any of these Samsung phones or tablets, you should receive the One UI 6.1 update by the end of March:


The reason Samsung decided to finally commence the One UI 6.1 rollout is because it wants to bring many of the Galaxy S24 AI features to a wider audience, and One UI 6.1 does exactly that.

Real-time translation, chat assist, Circle to Search, note assist, and custom editing are just some of the Galaxy AI features that Samsung plans to bring to the phones listed above.

