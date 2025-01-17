Porsche phone: Fun to use, crazy to buy



Now, you're probably glancing at the title and thinking, "This spoiled hypocrite is using a Porsche edition phone and complaining about it?" And you're right. The previous version of the Porsche phone has been my daily driver for the past year. While this is undoubtedly a privilege and a perk of the job (getting to try and use dozens of phones), it also helps me remain objective about it.







Because, as much as I love using this phone, I would never buy one with my own money. Here's why.



The case against luxury supercar-branded phones



Let’s address the obvious elephant in the room here. Suppose you own a 911 or a Taycan Turbo S (which the Honor RSR is inspired by). Do you really need a phone with a Porsche logo to match your car and cement your status? No, of course not! The car alone is more than enough.



Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. Imagine a hotshot placing the Honor Magic 7 RSR on a table next to his 911 keys. Nobody would bat an eye at the phone. Most Porsche or Ferrari owners probably own the latest iPhone or Galaxy device anyway, because their car, Rolex watch, Armani suit, or Prada shoes already speak volumes about their status.



Another key point is that the RSR is still an Honor phone. With all due respect, Honor is a Chinese brand that isn't typically associated with status or prestige, despite the steep price of its flagship models.



On the flip side, if you don’t own a Porsche, buying a Porsche-branded phone is... well, a bit sad. It might give off the impression of being a Porsche wannabe without actually owning the car. Which brings us to the second big issue with these phones.





Is a design job worth 500 euros(dollars)?





In the case of the Honor Magic 7 RSR (and other luxury phones over the years), the main difference from the regular flagship model lies in the design. The shape of the back, the camera housing, and a touch of exotic materials—such as a titanium frame around the camera and ceramic-infused glass—set it apart.



Recommended Stories Everything else is essentially the same, so the massive price difference boils down to design and branding. Here’s a wild idea: save yourself 500 euros by getting the regular Honor Magic 7 Pro and buying a Porsche-branded case. That’ll do the trick.





Main differences between the regular Magic 7 Pro and the RSR edition:









Is making a luxury phone really such a bad thing?



All of the above might sound like a hateful rant, but my only genuine criticism is the price. If the Honor Magic 7 RSR had been, say, 100 euros more than the regular model, it would have been a welcome addition in a world full of phones that all look the same.





Conversely, if the phone offered something truly unique—like a different telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom, an exclusive ultra-bright 4K display, or a supercar-inspired feature such as a blazing-fast 240Hz refresh rate—then the steep markup might have been somewhat justified.





But as it stands, paying a premium for branding and a redesigned back feels a bit lazy.



Would you buy a Porsche-branded phone for around $1,800?



I might’ve gotten it all wrong, though. Honor continues its collaboration with Porsche, so there could be more to it than I’m seeing. I couldn’t find any sales figures for the previous model, but it’s very possible that people bought it in significant numbers.



To do a little reality check, I’m including a poll. Would you buy a Porsche (or Ferrari, Lamborghini) branded phone for $1,800? And if so, does the brand really matter to you (think Ferrari iPhone versus Honor Porsche)? Vote in the poll and share your thoughts in the comments section below.



Would you buy a Porsche-branded phone for $1,800 No, not a chance! Maybe, if it was an iPhone or a Galaxy… Yes, it’s a great idea. Other (leave a comment below) No, not a chance! 0% Maybe, if it was an iPhone or a Galaxy… 50% Yes, it’s a great idea. 50% Other (leave a comment below) 0%





