Vote now: Would you you buy a midrange phone over a flagship?

Yesterday, while I was doing display tests on the Galaxy A54, a thought briefly skipped through my mind. I tried to trace it, and it took me some time to find it under all the middle-life crisis voices rehearsing for the show tonight, but eventually I was able to catch it in my grasp.

It was something along those lines “I would rather buy the Galaxy A53 than any of the modern flagships.” Yep, the A53, not the newest one. Now that the A54 is out, the previous generation will become cheaper than corn syrup during Nixon's presidency.

All political jokes aside (I hate politics, by the way; I don't know why I cracked that joke), don't you feel that modern flagships are just too overpriced nowadays, and midrange phones are basically… the go to option?

Yes, everyone wants to hold the most premium phone (or whatever gadget) in their hands, but after one or two generations, it gets old. I have a good number of reviews under my belt, and if I had to buy a phone today, I would go for a solid midranger for well under $500. There's no way I'd pay $1000+ for a phone unless it somehow cooks, cleans the house, and watches anime with me.

So, what's your opinion on the matter? Would you buy a midranger over a flagship? Vote in our poll and, as always, share your thoughts in the comments below.

Would you buy a midrange phone over a flagship?

