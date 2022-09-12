 Vote now: Would you buy a Xiaomi smartphone if they were available in the US? - PhoneArena
Vote now: Would you buy a Xiaomi smartphone if they were available in the US?

Xiaomi
Vote now: Would you like Xiaomi smartphones to come to the US?
In light of the last hand-on preview I did (featuring the Xiaomi 12S Ultra) a pressing and long-overdue question popped into my head. Wouldn’t it be great if Xiaomi phones were more readily available around the world?

I know many Xiaomi models have launched globally, and it’s true that you can import pretty much anything nowadays (Japanese matcha KitKat took a week to arrive directly from Tokyo) but the reality is that most people buy their phones through carriers, and don’t go the extra mile to deal with customs, online orders, bank wire transfers, etc.

It’s a real shame though, because Xiaomi is one of the brands that keep pushing smartphone innovations (at least much harder than other more popular brands), and they deserve the recognition. I remember the Mi Mix 2 Special Edition with its full ceramic unibody vividly. It was a great phone!

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra dared to slap a secondary AMOLED screen directly into the camera bump, and don’t let me start on fast charging. But even without all these cool features, Xiaomi phones are a legitimate choice for many segments and people. The Redmi spin-offs offer unbelievable bang for your bucks.

And so, leaving aside the geopolitical and economic reasons behind the omission of Xiaomi phones in various parts of the world, let’s just ask you guys this. Would you like to see Xiaomi phones widely available in the US? And would you buy one if that was the case? Share your thoughts on the matter in the comments below.

