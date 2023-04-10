Vote now: Would you buy the OnePlus Pad?

Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
We all know what's up with the smartphone duopoly in the US. It's either Apple or Samsung, pretty much, and yes, we know there are people willing to go the extra mile and get something completely different, such as an Xperia or even a Xiaomi.

The fact of the matter is, though, that people are rarely willing to put in the extra effort, and it's completely understandable. Our lives are hard enough as they are, and one additional push might be too much. Back to the topic of today's poll.

OnePlus entered the tablet game in February, announcing the OnePlus Pad, a very interesting device with an 11.6-inch, 144Hz display, a full on keyboard with a trackpad, and a magnetically attaching pen. The tablet also comes with a whopping 12GB of RAM, a 9,510 mAh battery, and 67 W fast charging.

The caveat here (and it is a big one) is that OnePlus is yet to reveal the price of the thing. The pre-orders have officially started, and you can reserve one with a 99-euro deposit, but the final price remains a mystery.

Pre-order the OnePlus Pad now and get yourself a free 80W OnePlu SuperVooc charger, as well as either a OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard, OnePlus Stylo stylus, or a OnePlus Folio Case for your new tablet.
The real question here is: would you buy this tablet instead of opting for an iPad or a Galaxy Tab device? At the moment, the OnePlus Pad is available for preorder in Europe, and it's hard to say when or if it will arrive stateside, but still, the question stands.

Would you buy the OnePlus Pad?

