Vote now: Would you buy a 2TB phone?
Ah, storage! It's never enough, isn't it? Whether we're talking about our computers, smartphones, or even consoles, with all the high-resolution formats nowadays, some people struggle even with 512GB onboard storage.
Smartphones are a prime example, mostly because the microSD card is practically gone from most popular flagships, and your only option is to buy the largest memory variant available or rely on cloud storage.
So, let's say every major smartphone brand suddenly decides to offer a 2TB storage option. We're talking the Samsung Galaxy S24, the iPhone 16 series, and why not the upcoming Pixel 8 Pro? Now, a 2TB phone will be pretty expensive; it multiplies the memory by a factor of two from the base storage upward.
Extrapolating things brings us to a price north of $2,000 for a 2TB phone. Would you still buy it? Vote in our poll and share your storage-centric comments in the section below.
We've seen in our comments people demanding 2TB phones to satisfy their storage needs, but how many of those people are there, really? Most of the polls we've done up to now show that the most popular storage option people choose is 256GB, and some are pretty okay with even 128GB.
If, let's say, the iPhone 16 kicks things off at 128GB for $799, going all the way up to 2TB would mean 16 times more memory. The asking price of such a model would be astronomical. The 1TB version of the iPhone 15 Pro Max costs $1,599, $200 more than the 512GB model, and $400 more than the 256GB base model.
