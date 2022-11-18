Vote now: How much storage do you need on your phone?





Maybe it all boils down to our smartphone habits. I'm still using my old and gold Huawei Mate 20 Pro with 128GB onboard memory, which I can expand via the strange proprietary nano memory slot but I just don't feel the need to do so. For me, 128GB is absolutely enough, but then again, I don't shoot many videos (the actual number is close to zero).





I can imagine someone doing 4K video work frequently could easily run out of that 128GB, so different people - different needs. We did the same poll about a year ago, and the results showed that the majority of you guys voted 256GB with the 128GB option coming a close second.





It will be pretty interesting to see if our memory demands have increased in the past year and a half, so we're doing this again. It's also worth noting that this question doesn't exclude microSD cards - if you need 512GB and aim to solve this by going 256GB onboard plus 256GB on the microSD (if there is one), that's perfectly fine. The actual demand is what really matters.





As always, vote in our poll and share your smartphone storage situation in the comments below.

How much storage do you need on your phone? 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1TB or more Other (leave a comment) 64GB 6.25% 128GB 16.67% 256GB 43.75% 512GB 14.58% 1TB or more 17.71% Other (leave a comment) 1.04%





More polls: