Vote now: What music service do you have on your phone?

Gone are the days when you had to load your pockets with a bunch of cassettes, strap your Walkman to your belt, and go out into the wide and scary world. Today, we have basically all the music in the world in our pockets! We can filter by genre, artist, mood, time of day, planet alignment—you get the idea.

It's a whole separate discussion whether the aforementioned music cornucopia has devalued the way we consume and cherish our favorite music, so we won't delve into that. We will, however, check out the popularity of all the music streaming services and see who's winning!

Let us know which music service you rely on to satisfy your musical cravings on your phone. Are you a Spotify aficionado who is enamored with its sizable library and custom playlists? Perhaps the seamless integration of Apple Music with your Apple devices has lured you into becoming a subscriber.

If you're someone who loves music videos and live performances, YouTube Music might be your go-to service. For those who prefer a more tailored music experience, Pandora offers personalized radio stations based on your music preferences.

There are more niche audiophile services, such as Qobuz, for the pretentious out there. Cast your vote and make your voice heard in this musical showdown. Share your thoughts in the comments section below, and let us know about some cool music services we might have missed.

