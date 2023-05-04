Vote now: Are you excited about the premium Nothing Phone (2)?

Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
When Carl Pei finally launched his brainchild, the Nothing Phone (1), back in July last year, the device was able to capitalize on all the hype, rumors, and, let's be honest, a pretty bold and original design. When we got our review unit, we were pleasantly surprised by the build quality, the display, and the glyph interface, be it a gimmick or not (9.0 out of 10).

Now the OnePlus (now ex) co-founder is ready to score a second strike with the next chapter in the Nothing saga. We won't go for cheap puns here; the Nothing Phone (2) was officially teased with a cryptic Twitter post reading “Premium. Phone (2) is coming summer 2023.”

If we dig a little deeper into the pile of leaks and rumors, we will find some specs, including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (some say it's even an 8 Plus Gen 2), some healthy 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a 120Hz LTPO AMOLED screen, and a hefty 5,000mAh battery.

That's all fine and dandy, but it steers away from the initial idea that Carl Pei had—to offer a unique and affordable phone at zero profit. Not that the Nothing Phone (2) couldn't be sold at zero profit, but going premium means it will need to compete with the iPhones and Galaxies. Throwing away $400 on a curiosity is one thing, but spending a premium price (let's say $999) is a completely different game.

So, are you excited about the Nothing Phone (2)? Do you think it stands a chance against the big boys? The price is a big unknown, so drop a prediction in the comments below.

