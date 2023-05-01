Vote now: Do you consider bezels around the screen when buying a smartphone?

Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
Do you remember the days when smartphone screens were 16:9 and there were huge bezels not only above and below the display but also on each side? Those were simpler times, as some old geezers would say, and indeed, when the display ratio was more or less fixed and the arms race for the thinnest ever bezel hadn't even begun, there were other things to consider when buying a smartphone.

Then gradually, smartphone bezels got thinner and thinner, and when the Galaxy Note Edge hit the market, people just went nuts about the zero-bezel design. Manufacturers went to extremes, chasing the edge-to-edge screen experience. We've got pop-up selfie cameras, under display cameras, piezo speakerphones, and other crazy inventions just to make the smartphone all-screen.

My honest opinion on the matter is that the no-bezel design is an absolute nightmare to use, even with a case. I would rather have a uniform bezel around the whole screen and a healthy one—something like at least 1-2mm. But people are different, and some would even go for curved displays just for the style.

So, today's poll generalizes things a bit. We want to know: Do you care at all about the bezels around the screen? How important is this factor when you're on the hunt for your next daily driver? Vote in the poll and share your opinion on everything bezel in the comments below.

Do you consider bezels around the screen when buying a smartphone?

Vote View Result


