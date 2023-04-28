Vote now: What's the best color for a phone?
Here we go with another mega broad topic: colors. Everyone has a favorite color; mine's blue (at the moment), but there's such a thing as specific colors that go well with specific things. I wouldn't buy a blue phone for the life of me, but I'd most definitely go for an orange one. I hate orange on anything other than oranges, obviously, and phones.
Well, okay, I might be too critical; actually, there were some nice colors in the past few batches of flagships: burgundy, lilac, and green being some great examples. There is a separate discussion about smartphone cases: why bother painting a phone "sparkling champagne" or another similarly elegant and flamboyant color if a piece of plastic is going to cover it?
So, yeah, you're getting where I'm going with this. It's not rocket science. Today I saw the leaked Pixel 7a in Orange/Coral, and immediately thought of getting that phone. Which speaks volumes. Phone companies nowadays like to play it safe and dish out mainly black and white phones, just renaming the hues “Phantom” or something in that sense to generate hype.
Well, okay, I might be too critical; actually, there were some nice colors in the past few batches of flagships: burgundy, lilac, and green being some great examples. There is a separate discussion about smartphone cases: why bother painting a phone "sparkling champagne" or another similarly elegant and flamboyant color if a piece of plastic is going to cover it?
So, just for the sake of the color argument, we're going to include cases. After all, they are an integral part of the phone (fixing an artificially created issue, but that's a topic for another discussion). What's the best color for a phone, guys? Something bright? Something classy? Maybe a combination of the two? Vote in our poll and share your thoughts in the comment section below.
More polls:
Things that are NOT allowed: