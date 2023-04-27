Google Pixel 7a image leaks showing a new Orange/Coral color variant











This new color revelation, which we assume could be called something close to "Coral," lines up with an earlier leak that claimed the Google Pixel 7a would actually come in five food-themed colors with some funny names. It would be interesting if this actually came to pass considering the timing of that leak (April 1st, which is April Fools in the United States) and the interesting choice of color names, which for this orange color would be "Tide Orange."

The leaked image was shared courtesy of Evan Blass of EV Leaks with no further information included. This image directly contradicts the common consensus that the Pixel 7a will come in three colors: White "Cotton", Black/Gray "Carbon", and Light "Arctic" Blue.





The existence of this fourth Pixel 7a color cannot be confirmed at this point, but considering the track record of the source, we are inclined to believe that this will indeed be an option. Perhaps it will be available as either a Google Store exclusive or as a limited edition.





Google Pixel 7a Display 6.1 inches

2400 x 1080 pixels

90Hz Refresh rate Camera 64 MP (Dual camera)

13 MP front Hardware Google Tensor G2

6GB RAM Storage 128GB, not expandable OS Android 13

View full specs





So far, pretty much everything else about the Pixel 7a has leaked, including an almost-full spec sheet revealing that the device will support wireless charging and a 90Hz "Smooth Display." This positions this device as a budget version of the base Pixel 7 and a very viable option for those looking for a great quality device without having to sacrifice their wallets. Considering the positive reception the Google Pixel 6a had, and the speculation that the Pixel 7a is anticipated to somewhat physically resemble the Pixel 7, at the rumored starting price of $500 this device is shaping up to become another hit for the Google hardware team.