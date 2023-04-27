Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
Google
Google Pixel 7a image leaks showing a new Orange/Coral color variant
Following the leaks of the "Arctic Blue" variant for the upcoming Google Pixel 7a, a new color has made an appearance via a leaked image reminiscent of the "Oh So Orange" hue we saw with the Pixel 4XL.

The leaked image was shared courtesy of Evan Blass of EV Leaks with no further information included. This image directly contradicts the common consensus that the Pixel 7a will come in three colors: White "Cotton", Black/Gray "Carbon", and Light "Arctic" Blue.


This new color revelation, which we assume could be called something close to "Coral," lines up with an earlier leak that claimed the Google Pixel 7a would actually come in five food-themed colors with some funny names. It would be interesting if this actually came to pass considering the timing of that leak (April 1st, which is April Fools in the United States) and the interesting choice of color names, which for this orange color would be "Tide Orange."


The existence of this fourth Pixel 7a color cannot be confirmed at this point, but considering the track record of the source, we are inclined to believe that this will indeed be an option. Perhaps it will be available as either a Google Store exclusive or as a limited edition.

Google Pixel 7a

Google Pixel 7a

Display

6.1 inches
2400 x 1080 pixels
90Hz Refresh rate

Camera

64 MP (Dual camera)
13 MP front

Hardware

Google Tensor G2
6GB RAM

Storage

128GB, not expandable

OS

Android 13

View full specs

So far, pretty much everything else about the Pixel 7a has leaked, including an almost-full spec sheet revealing that the device will support wireless charging and a 90Hz "Smooth Display." This positions this device as a budget version of the base Pixel 7 and a very viable option for those looking for a great quality device without having to sacrifice their wallets. Considering the positive reception the Google Pixel 6a had, and the speculation that the Pixel 7a is anticipated to somewhat physically resemble the Pixel 7, at the rumored starting price of $500 this device is shaping up to become another hit for the Google hardware team.

