Vote now: What do you plan on buying this Black Friday?
Summer’s gone and the only consolation we’ve got is that a lot of holidays are ahead of us! Needless to say, Christmas is knocking on our doors, it’s almost November and in no time we’ll be “Ho-ho-ho”-ing around with a tree under one arm.

But before Christmas brings us together with all the known and unknown relatives (oh, the horror) there's one major shopping event to check out - Black Friday. It’s a perfect warm-up for the Christmas shopping spree, and some of you might even get their Christmas presents early.

Another cool and somewhat strange thing happened this year - while many retailers normally decide to announce their Black Friday deals early, this year Best Buy beat everybody to it and started its campaign a month prior to the actual event.

Black Friday deals are already live as we type this, and you can check them all out but the question here is - what do you plan on buying this year? Is it the latest smartphone from your favorite brand? Or you want to try something new and maybe buy yourself a drone, or a big ass TV for those cold and gloomy days to come?

My own aspirations lean toward buying a new vacuum cleaner, as my cat is starting to turn the house into something between a nest and a den, shedding hair all over the place. The next best thing would be a shaving machine but I love that cat, she’s 18 and probably not up for a haircut.

All jokes aside, do you plan on buying something early, or you’ll decide in the heat of the moment? Vote in the poll and share your house pet stories in the comments below.

What do you plan on buying this Black Friday?

