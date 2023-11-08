Vote now: Do you use autocorrect on your phone?

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Some of you might remember a site called "Damn you autocorrect." It was a source of endless joy for me when I was younger and the autocorrect tech was in its infancy. You can still find tons of puns and awkward situations created by this feature, but thinking about it raised the question: do people use autocorrect on their phones?

It's a force of habit, in my opinion, as I'm used to turning it off from my Nokia E51 days. I'm sure the predictive and learning algorithms are much, much better now, and I even tried using autocorrect again once or twice, but when it occasionally changes a word into something that I need to go back and manually retype, I just lose patience and turn the whole thing off.

What about you? Do you have the patience to let it run for awhile and learn from your writing habits? Do you use autocorrect at all? Have you tried it and thought it wasn't good enough? Oh, and by the way, my colleague Nick wrote a beautiful piece exploring the nuances and subtleties of autocorrect, and you should definitely check it out if you're curious about which phone does it best (Pixel, iPhone, or Galaxy).

So, vote in our poll and share your funny autocorrect stories in the comment section below.

Do you use autocorrect on your phone?

Vote View Result

