Vote now: How important is water resistance to you in a phone?

Water resistance is one of those features that gadget manufacturers often brag about on labels and in funny commercials. I remember the time when dropping your phone in the sink or toilet (God forbid) meant instant death for the device with little to no chance of resuscitation.Nowadays, almost all modern flagship phones boast an IP rating, and even though those ratings are dependent on a bunch of other factors, people seem to pay attention to the added protection from the elements.Of course, there's a difference between water resistance and waterproofing. As we've explained many times, no phone is truly waterproof. The IP rating simply means that the phone can withstand various moisture encounters, ranging from splashes of water to a full immersion in the liquid of life.At PhoneArena, we've had a mixed experience with water resistance. We've learned not to put too much stock in these IP ratings and to keep our electronic gadgets away from water if we can.What about you? How important is water resistance in a phone to you? That could depend on your lifestyle and how you use your phone. If you frequently find yourself in situations where your phone may come into contact with water, then a water resistant phone may be an absolute must.On the other hand, if you tend to keep your phone safe and dry at all times, water resistance may not be as important to you. Vote in our poll and share your horror (or success) stories about drowned phones in the comments below.