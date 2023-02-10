Vote now: Have you ever put the S Pen backward inside your Note/S Ultra phone?
The S Pen has come a long way since its inception. The first Galaxy Note, which was released in 2011, had a basic stylus that was simple to use and provided basic functionality. Over the years, Samsung has continued to refine and improve the S Pen, adding new features and capabilities with each generation.
Ever wondered what would happen if you accidentally (or not) inserted the S Pen backward in its slot? Well, the answer is: it depends on the model. The first generations of the stylus, up to the infamous Galaxy Note 7, were designed in such a way that the S Pen would be stuck inside if put in the wrong way, suffering damage and sometimes even causing damage to the slot itself.
But all this has made me wonder: how often do people make such mistakes? I've never owned a stylus-equipped phone, so this is terra incognita for me personally. So, today's poll asks: have you ever put the S Pen backward in your Note or S Ultra phone?
Now, if you've pulled the trigger on the most recent S Pen equipped Galaxy (sadly, the Note series is gone for good), the Galaxy S23 Ultra, there's nothing to worry about. The S Pen will only travel slightly inside the slot before stopping and will not cause any damage to the device.
Of course, it doesn't have to be a Samsung device; there are other brands and models that rock a stylus. Share your stories in the comments below.
