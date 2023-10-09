Vote now: Google Pixel Watch 2 - hot or not?
The smartwatch space is getting more and more crowded, but it's good news for us, the users, right? More and more brands are trying to hop on the wearable train as these little gadgets get more and more capable and useful.
Google was one of the latest behemoth companies to try and take a bite from that particular pie with the original Pixel Watch, and even though many people praised and liked the first iteration of Google's wearable, there were kings to iron out and bugs to fix.
The Pixel Watch 2 also looks very sleek and stylish, maintaining the minimalistic yet futuristic design of its predecessor. And when you combine that with the new capabilities of the watch, its close integration with Android, and all the new sensors, the Pixel Watch 2 may be the dark horse in this race.
Vote in our poll and share your thoughts in the comments below.
Fast forward to October 4, 2023, and the official announcement of the Pixel Watch 2. It appears that Google has been paying attention because the Pixel Watch 2 is now faster, lighter, better at tracking your health, and can also last longer.
But at the end of the day, it's the vox populi that will ultimately decide the fate of the Pixel Watch 2. Will it skyrocket Google to new heights in the smartwatch space? Let's try and find out! What do you think about the Pixel Watch 2? Has Google done enough to fix the issues from the first model and give this second-generation device a chance to take the fight to Samsung, Apple, Garmin, and other veterans in the field?
