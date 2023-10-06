Pre-order Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

Vote now: Do you need seven years of software updates on your phone?

Google Polls
Follow Us
2
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Vote now: Do you need seven years of software updates on your phone?
The Pixel 8 family was officially unveiled a few days ago, and one of the changes, and a hot topic after the event, is that Google has committed to seven years of major OS updates for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. This is one of the longest software update cycles on any Android phone (Fairphone offers eight years), and it got us thinking: is it that important or just a PR stunt?

Pre-order the Pixel 8 Pro at Amazon now and get the Pixel Watch 2 as a gift

The Pixel 8 Pro is available for pre-order at Amazon. The smartphone has one of the brightest screens and most impressive cameras. While the pre-order campaign lasts, you get the Pixel Watch 2 as a gift with your Pixel 8 Pro purchase.
$350 off (26%) Gift
Pre-order at Amazon

Google Pixel 8: pre-order at Amazon today and get the Pixel Buds Pro as a gift

The Google Pixel 8 can now be pre-ordered at Amazon. Right now, the phone comes with an awesome gift - the Pixel Buds Pro. This deal lasts during the pre-order campaign only.
$200 off (22%) Gift
Pre-order at Amazon

Pre-order the Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy and save up to $360 with a trade-in

Complete your Google ecosystem with a new Google Pixel Watch 2. Trade-ins are allowed and can help you save up to $360 as a trade-in credit. Don't miss out.
$360 off (90%) Trade-in
$39 99
$399 99
Pre-order at BestBuy


Obviously, such commitment costs a company extra in building all those updates for the older models and testing them, and all that costs time, effort, and ultimately, money. Meanwhile, the most common support cycle for Android phones is two years of major OS updates, while some brands offer three.

Based on numerous surveys, the big picture is that most people keep their phones for around two years, which kind of defeats the purpose of having such long support cycles. At this point, Apple comes into the argument with the five years of software updates, but I think it's a different case altogether.

The second-hand market for Apple devices is flourishing, and they tend to hold value for much longer. It's the egg and chicken story all over again, but most Android manufacturers don't want to take a risk and drive the second-hand market for their devices with little to no profit for themselves.

Google, on the other hand, either thinks it can make people hold on to their Pixels for longer or somehow boost sales by offering such a long software support cycle. Do people really need seven years of support on their phones, though? This is the ultimate question and the deciding factor that will be the "sink or swim" moment for the Pixel 8 series. (Of course, there's the AI focus, but it's a subject of another poll.) Vote and comment, people!

Do you need seven years of software updates on your phone?

Vote View Result

More Polls:

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

USB-C port superpowers: Turning iPhone 15 into a Nintendo Switch, pro-grade camera, podcast studio
USB-C port superpowers: Turning iPhone 15 into a Nintendo Switch, pro-grade camera, podcast studio
Amazon slashes the price of the high-end JBL Tour PRO+ earbuds by 50%; save on a pair now
Amazon slashes the price of the high-end JBL Tour PRO+ earbuds by 50%; save on a pair now
Video shows the OnePlus Open in the wild
Video shows the OnePlus Open in the wild
Nokia reveals two 5G-enabled industrial smartphones
Nokia reveals two 5G-enabled industrial smartphones
Google's change of one tab on Android version of YouTube leads to other moves
Google's change of one tab on Android version of YouTube leads to other moves
China's largest foundry, SMIC, takes action in case the U.S. tightens restrictions on chips
China's largest foundry, SMIC, takes action in case the U.S. tightens restrictions on chips
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless