Vote now: Do you need seven years of software updates on your phone?
The Pixel 8 family was officially unveiled a few days ago, and one of the changes, and a hot topic after the event, is that Google has committed to seven years of major OS updates for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. This is one of the longest software update cycles on any Android phone (Fairphone offers eight years), and it got us thinking: is it that important or just a PR stunt?
Based on numerous surveys, the big picture is that most people keep their phones for around two years, which kind of defeats the purpose of having such long support cycles. At this point, Apple comes into the argument with the five years of software updates, but I think it's a different case altogether.
Google, on the other hand, either thinks it can make people hold on to their Pixels for longer or somehow boost sales by offering such a long software support cycle. Do people really need seven years of support on their phones, though? This is the ultimate question and the deciding factor that will be the "sink or swim" moment for the Pixel 8 series. (Of course, there's the AI focus, but it's a subject of another poll.) Vote and comment, people!
Obviously, such commitment costs a company extra in building all those updates for the older models and testing them, and all that costs time, effort, and ultimately, money. Meanwhile, the most common support cycle for Android phones is two years of major OS updates, while some brands offer three.
The second-hand market for Apple devices is flourishing, and they tend to hold value for much longer. It's the egg and chicken story all over again, but most Android manufacturers don't want to take a risk and drive the second-hand market for their devices with little to no profit for themselves.
