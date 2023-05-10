Vote now: Google I/O 2023, what's the announcement you're most excited about?
One of the most important tech events this year is mere hours away. We're talking about the annual Google I/O conference, which will commence at 13:00 ET (10:00 PT). You can check out our “How to Watch” article to do a deep dive and prepare yourselves, but for all of you who already know what to expect, we have another poll.
Of course, we have the Pixel 7a, the budget version of Google's venture into the mobile world and the device meant to fill the gap between full-fledged Pixel flagships. Many consider the “a” series to be one of the best bang-for-your-buck phones out there, so it's exciting to see what the Pixel 7a will be like.
Another big announcement we're expecting is the Pixel Tablet, another first for Google. Some say it's a glorified Pixel Home screen; others are much more positive about its chances of competing with your average iPads and Galaxy Tabs.
Let's not forget the software side of things. Google will be announcing Android 14 and also ChatGPT rival, Bard. The AI had a troublesome start, but Google has the will and resources to try to up its AI game.
So, which one of these makes you tremble with excitement? Vote in our poll and share your thoughts in the comment section below.
