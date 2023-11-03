Vote now: Do we really need a phone with a stylus in 2023?
Here's a can of worms opened right in front of you! Do we really need phones with styluses nowadays? And before all the Galaxy Note die-hards take their pitchforks and start marching my way, let me elaborate. I spent some time with the Galaxy S22 Ultra back in the day, and even though I consciously tried to use the S Pen, I often found myself completely forgetting about it.
There are other phones with styluses, and you can always just buy one separately. Granted, it won't have the full functionality of an S Pen, but you'll get most of the experience. But do people really use these? If these were so needed, why aren't all phones equipped with a stylus?
Maybe it's down to what you do on your phone, but I never needed the precision of a stylus to complete necessary tasks on the S22 Ultra. I don't use Excel or similar apps; I don't draw or scribble; and I'm used to dealing with my phone with one hand, as I'm often on the go.
Maybe it's just me. That's what we're here to find out. Vote in our poll and share your angry and frustrated thoughts in the comment section below. Kidding. You can write happy comments as well. And to end on a bombshell, Steve Jobs once said that nobody needs a stylus. What do you think about that?
