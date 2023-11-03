Vote now: Do we really need a phone with a stylus in 2023?

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Weekly Discussion
Vote now: Do we really need a phone with a stylus nowadays?
Here's a can of worms opened right in front of you! Do we really need phones with styluses nowadays? And before all the Galaxy Note die-hards take their pitchforks and start marching my way, let me elaborate. I spent some time with the Galaxy S22 Ultra back in the day, and even though I consciously tried to use the S Pen, I often found myself completely forgetting about it.

Maybe it's down to what you do on your phone, but I never needed the precision of a stylus to complete necessary tasks on the S22 Ultra. I don't use Excel or similar apps; I don't draw or scribble; and I'm used to dealing with my phone with one hand, as I'm often on the go.

There are other phones with styluses, and you can always just buy one separately. Granted, it won't have the full functionality of an S Pen, but you'll get most of the experience. But do people really use these? If these were so needed, why aren't all phones equipped with a stylus?

Maybe it's just me. That's what we're here to find out. Vote in our poll and share your angry and frustrated thoughts in the comment section below. Kidding. You can write happy comments as well. And to end on a bombshell, Steve Jobs once said that nobody needs a stylus. What do you think about that?

Google will alert you when your personal data appears online and will remove it from Google Search
Galaxy S24 Ultra: Goodbye, 10x zoom camera - is Samsung’s flagship losing its superpowers?
Twitter introduces expensive Premium Plus tier with even more benefits
The electrifying release of the 5G Mate 60 series makes a huge impact on Huawei's bottom line
Apple sends out gift boxes containing the AirPods Max to promote the "Scary fast" event
The loud Sony SRS-XG300 boombox Bluetooth speaker is 43% off its price on Amazon; get one now
