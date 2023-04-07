Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
Ah, the Moon! Such a majestic sight, especially during a full moon when the white disc reflects its magical light toward Earth's quiet and sleepy surface. This may sound like the beginning of a certain type of book with a flower and bullet on its cover, but actually it's a prelude to the smartphone Moongate!

For the blissfully ignorant, here's a pretty nice summary of the situation, but long story short, Samsung was caught tinkering with shots of the Moon. And the company kind of acknowledged it, saying that:

"The Lunar detection engine was created with the AI learning the different stages and shapes of the moon, from full moon to new, as perceived by people on the planet. It uses an AI deep learning model to detect the moon and identify the area it occupies (square box) in the relevant image. Once the AI model completes learning, it can detect the area occupied by the moon, even in images that were not used in the training."

Now, we're not here to judge, that's a completely different topic of conversation. But this tech scandal of sorts got me thinking. How often do people try to take a picture of the Moon with their phone? As a former amateur astronomer, I know what it takes to get a good photo of the moon and rarely even try to snap it with a phone.

But that's just me. What about you? Do you take pictures of the Moon with your phone? How often? Vote in our poll and share your starry night experiences in the comment section below.

