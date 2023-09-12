Vote now: Best product from the Apple Wonderlust 2023 event?
And here we are, minutes after the end of the Wonderlust 2023 event! After countless leaks and rumors, Apple finally announced all the products we kind of expected, but there were a few surprises as well.
First, we have the iPhone 15 series now officially announced, with the all-new titanium frames of the Pro models, the super fast A17 Bionic chipset, and the periscope zoom camera on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, another first for Apple.
Oh, and of course, this year marks the end of the Lightning port. All new iPhones sport the USB-C connector, and this will make things a lot easier and faster when it comes to charging and data transfer.
Last but not least, iOS 17 is heading our way with a ton of new features we're all very excited about. So, which product is your favorite? Vote in our poll and show us your wonderlust!
Let's not forget the Action Button, which replaces the mute switch and brings a whole slew of new functionalities. The vanilla iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus now sport the fancy pill-shaped cutout on the front and the Dynamic Island feature.
The next-gen Apple Watch is also here: the Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2, with faster chipsets and new sensors onboard. And let's not forget that the AirPods now feature the same USB-C connectivity as the new iPhones. Very convenient.
