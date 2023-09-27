Vote now: What would you set an ACTION Button on your phone to do?
The iPhone 15 series is out, and one of the big changes is the all-new Action Button on the Pro models. Now, this isn't anything groundbreaking, Android phones have been using programmable buttons and smart power buttons for quite some time now.
Nevertheless, the newly announced Action Button got us thinking: do people really use these? I had a one-year spin with an Asus Zenfone 9, and its Smart power button was just great. I did use two of the functionalities: the long press to transcribe text and the double press to launch the camera.
Let's see what's the most popular use of the Action button with a quick poll. We're not limiting things to iPhones; you can still vote if you use a smart key on your Android phone on a daily basis. As always, share your thoughts on the usefulness of such a button in the comment section below.
There are quite a few options when it comes to programmable buttons, including the Action Button on the new iPhones. You can, of course, continue using it as a Mute Swtich, but there are other possibilities - for example, use it to launch the camera, lock the rotation of the screen, enable focus mode, quickly record a voice memo, Shazam a song, start an app, and so on.
