Pokemon Unite MOBA coming to Android and iOS in September

All Pokemon will get stronger as they learn a wide range of new moves, so it's up to each player to find the playstyle that suits them best. To win a battle, your team must have a higher score than the other team when time runs out. To earn points for their teams, players must gather a certain currency called Aeos energy, which is obtained by defeating wild and opposing Pokemon.The key aspect of the game is that different Pokemon will have different strengths and weaknesses, so players must choose specific roles they want to play in a battle (i.e. attacker, supporter). As expected, Pokemon United will be free-to-play, but we have yet to learn whether or not the game will feature in-app purchases.