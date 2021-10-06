Pokemon will invade the Universal Studios Japan theme park in 2022

Pokemon will invade the Universal Studios Japan theme park in 20220
It seems that the world is still hungry for Pokemon, as the Pokemon Company has announced a partnership with Universal Studios Japan aiming to create a groundbreaking Pokemon experience inside the theme park next year.
Details about the project are scarce at the moment, with both parties committing to a "long-term strategic alliance and multiple development projects already underway." Whatever they built over there in Japan, you should expect lots of crazy AR stuff, monsters left and right, and a "world-class entertainment technology."