Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 at Verizon

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 at Verizon

 View
iOS Android Apps Games

Pokemon will invade the Universal Studios Japan theme park in 2022

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
Pokemon will invade the Universal Studios Japan theme park in 2022
Pokemon is alive and kicking, even though the world still struggles with the pandemic. Earlier this year Pokemon GO scored $5 billion in lifetime revenue, and developer Niantic shared its plans to 3D-map the whole world.

It seems that the world is still hungry for Pokemon, as the Pokemon Company has announced a partnership with Universal Studios Japan aiming to create a groundbreaking Pokemon experience inside the theme park next year.

The Pokemon Company is partially owned by the Japanese game giant Nintendo, and there are tons of Nintendo-related attractions in the theme park, so it’s no surprise that Pokemon will be joining the party.

Details about the project are scarce at the moment, with both parties committing to a "long-term strategic alliance and multiple development projects already underway." Whatever they built over there in Japan, you should expect lots of crazy AR stuff, monsters left and right, and a "world-class entertainment technology."

Read More:
Pokemon Trading Card Game coming soon to your iOS and Android smartphone

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

It's incredibly easy to get the Motorola One 5G mid-ranger for free right now
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
It's incredibly easy to get the Motorola One 5G mid-ranger for free right now
-100%
Uber just introduced a new flight tracking feature? Say less!
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Uber just introduced a new flight tracking feature? Say less!
Google Pixel 6 event: where to watch the live stream and what to expect
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Google Pixel 6 event: where to watch the live stream and what to expect
Facebook and WhatsApp crisis: How I discovered iMessage, and fell in love with the iPhone app in minutes
by Martin Filipov,  0
Facebook and WhatsApp crisis: How I discovered iMessage, and fell in love with the iPhone app in minutes
Google Maps is getting geared up with eco-friendly features
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Google Maps is getting geared up with eco-friendly features
New report tips distant Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, and yes, Galaxy S22 announcements
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
New report tips distant Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, and yes, Galaxy S22 announcements
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless