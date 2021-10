Pokemon will invade the Universal Studios Japan theme park in 2022

Read More:

Pokemon is alive and kicking, even though the world still struggles with the pandemic. Earlier this year Pokemon GO scored $5 billion in lifetime revenue , and developer Niantic shared its plans to 3D-map the whole world It seems that the world is still hungry for Pokemon, as the Pokemon Company has announced a partnership with Universal Studios Japan aiming to create a groundbreaking Pokemon experience inside the theme park next year.The Pokemon Company is partially owned by the Japanese game giant Nintendo, and there are tons of Nintendo-related attractions in the theme park, so it’s no surprise that Pokemon will be joining the party.Details about the project are scarce at the moment, with both parties committing to a "long-term strategic alliance and multiple development projects already underway." Whatever they built over there in Japan, you should expect lots of crazy AR stuff, monsters left and right, and a "world-class entertainment technology."