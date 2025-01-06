Xiaomi confirms Poco X7 Pro’s key specs, price ahead of January 9 announcement
The global branch of Xiaomi’s Poco brand recently confirmed its next major products, the X7 and X7 Pro, will be introduced on January 9. Along with the announcement, Poco also revealed some of the X7 Pro’s key specs and its price.
What makes the reveal interesting is the fact that the global and Chinese/Indian versions of the Poco X7 Pro will have different features. After being introduced in China last week as Redmi Turbo 4, the Poco X7 Pro will be launched in India and other countries on January 9.
On the bright side, all models will be equipped with MediaTek’s gaming-oriented Dimensity 8400-Ultra chipset. Poco also revealed the X7 and X7 Pro will feature triple and dual camera setups, respectively. Both will pack 50-megapixel main (Sony IMX882, OIS and EIS dual-stabilization) and 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensors, but the regular model will feature a third camera of unknown size.
The Poco X7 Pro will include a bunch of AI-related features like AI Film, AI Erase Pro, and AI Image Expansion. Just like the Redmi Turbo 4, Poco X7 and Poco X7 Pro run on HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15.
Although Poco hasn’t yet confirmed the information, the X7 Pro is expected to feature a 20-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and a large 6.77-inch display with 1220p resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass 7i protection.
However, the Chinese/Indian version of the Poco X7 Pro packs a 6,550 mAh battery, while the global variant is powered by a much smaller 6,000 mAh battery. It will still feature 90W HyperCharge support (wired only).
The Poco X7 Pro will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart for less than Rs 30,000 ($350 / €340), but the vanilla X7 model should be a lot cheaper. The X7 Pro model is priced to sell in China for as low as $275 / €265 and as high as $340 / €330, but it’s safe to say that the global version will be slightly more expensive, even though it’s been downgraded.
