Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

MediaTek launches new gaming-centric Dimensity 8400 chipset

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Processors
MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chip
It looks like MediaTek will have the last word this year, as the Taiwanese company has just introduced yet another product, the Dimensity 8400 chipset. MediaTek’s latest reveal comes just a few months after Qualcomm introduced its flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which is also likely to be the US-based company’s last product launched in 2024.

The Dimensity 8400 is MediaTek’s first all big core chipset for premium smartphones and includes the company’s HyperEngine Adaptive Gaming Technology 3.0, which promises higher power efficiency (via MAGT), precise 5G/Wi-Fi switching, improved optimized network connectivity, and touch latency optimization.

MediaTek’s new chipset accommodates eight Arm Cortex-A725 processors: 1x Arm Cortex-A725, 1MB L2, 3x Arm Cortex-A725, 512KB L2, and 4x Arm Cortex-A725, 256KB L2.

According to the chip maker, the new Dimensity 8400 chipset features the most powerful generative AI in its class:

  • +20% faster integer/floating-point operations
  • +18% higher power efficiency
  • +33% faster text generation (Baichuan 4B)
  • +21% faster in Stable Diffusion v1.5
  • Diffusion Transformer support
  • NeuroPilot compression technology
  • Mixed-precision INT4 quantization technology
  • Faster LLM speculative speed support

Not to mention that the Dimensity 8400 offers up to 41 percent higher multi-core performance and 44 percent lower peak power use. For those who love gaming, the new Dimensity 8400 chipset packs an Arm Mali-G720 MC7 GPU (graphics processing unit) with MediaTek Frame Rate Converter that promises immense gaming performance.

MediaTek Dimensity 8400 infographic | Image credit: MediaTek

MediaTek claims that the G720 GPU requires 30 percent less memory bandwidth, thus increasing peak performance and extending power savings. It also offers 24 percent higher peak performance and 42 percent less power usage.

It’s also worth mentioning that MediaTek’s Imagiq IPS chip supports up to 320 MP camera sensors (3x 32 MP) and WQHD+ displays with up to 144 Hz refresh rate, as well as dual screen support.

It also comes with a modern 5G advanced modem that promises up to 5.17 Gbps performance and features MediaTek’s UltraSave 3.0+ technology with greater 5G power efficiency.

Sadly, MediaTek didn’t announce when the first Dimensity 8400 phones will be launched on the market, nor which brands will include the new chipset inside their products.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung employees make major blunder and get fired after leaking image of upcoming phone
Samsung employees make major blunder and get fired after leaking image of upcoming phone
Dropping to a record low price, the Galaxy Watch Ultra just became everyone's favorite smartwatch
Dropping to a record low price, the Galaxy Watch Ultra just became everyone's favorite smartwatch
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking
No Motorola phones in the US: way worse than no TikTok in the US?
No Motorola phones in the US: way worse than no TikTok in the US?
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite-powered messaging is only for select smartphones
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite-powered messaging is only for select smartphones
Are Motorola phones about to be banned in the USA?
Are Motorola phones about to be banned in the USA?

Latest News

Next AirPods Pro shape up as a health-tracking tool
Next AirPods Pro shape up as a health-tracking tool
Landmark ruling favors WhatsApp in legal fight against government-grade spyware company
Landmark ruling favors WhatsApp in legal fight against government-grade spyware company
This European country bans TikTok, Trump wants to keep it live in the US
This European country bans TikTok, Trump wants to keep it live in the US
The clock is ticking on this lovely Pixel 9 Pro Fold bargain at Amazon
The clock is ticking on this lovely Pixel 9 Pro Fold bargain at Amazon
How to get a free hotspot and internet service from T-Mobile
How to get a free hotspot and internet service from T-Mobile
U.S. Commerce Secretary calls chip sanctions against China "a fool's errand"
U.S. Commerce Secretary calls chip sanctions against China "a fool's errand"
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless