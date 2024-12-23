MediaTek launches new gaming-centric Dimensity 8400 chipset
It looks like MediaTek will have the last word this year, as the Taiwanese company has just introduced yet another product, the Dimensity 8400 chipset. MediaTek’s latest reveal comes just a few months after Qualcomm introduced its flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which is also likely to be the US-based company’s last product launched in 2024.
The Dimensity 8400 is MediaTek’s first all big core chipset for premium smartphones and includes the company’s HyperEngine Adaptive Gaming Technology 3.0, which promises higher power efficiency (via MAGT), precise 5G/Wi-Fi switching, improved optimized network connectivity, and touch latency optimization.
MediaTek’s new chipset accommodates eight Arm Cortex-A725 processors: 1x Arm Cortex-A725, 1MB L2, 3x Arm Cortex-A725, 512KB L2, and 4x Arm Cortex-A725, 256KB L2.
According to the chip maker, the new Dimensity 8400 chipset features the most powerful generative AI in its class:
- +20% faster integer/floating-point operations
- +18% higher power efficiency
- +33% faster text generation (Baichuan 4B)
- +21% faster in Stable Diffusion v1.5
- Diffusion Transformer support
- NeuroPilot compression technology
- Mixed-precision INT4 quantization technology
- Faster LLM speculative speed support
Not to mention that the Dimensity 8400 offers up to 41 percent higher multi-core performance and 44 percent lower peak power use. For those who love gaming, the new Dimensity 8400 chipset packs an Arm Mali-G720 MC7 GPU (graphics processing unit) with MediaTek Frame Rate Converter that promises immense gaming performance.
MediaTek Dimensity 8400 infographic | Image credit: MediaTek
MediaTek claims that the G720 GPU requires 30 percent less memory bandwidth, thus increasing peak performance and extending power savings. It also offers 24 percent higher peak performance and 42 percent less power usage.
It’s also worth mentioning that MediaTek’s Imagiq IPS chip supports up to 320 MP camera sensors (3x 32 MP) and WQHD+ displays with up to 144 Hz refresh rate, as well as dual screen support.
It also comes with a modern 5G advanced modem that promises up to 5.17 Gbps performance and features MediaTek’s UltraSave 3.0+ technology with greater 5G power efficiency.
Sadly, MediaTek didn’t announce when the first Dimensity 8400 phones will be launched on the market, nor which brands will include the new chipset inside their products.
