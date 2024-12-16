Check out these new Poco X7 and X7 Pro renders ahead of official launch

Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Xiaomi
Poco X7
Poco X7 | Image credits: 91mobiles
Two new Poco-branded mid-range smartphones, the X7 and X7 Pro, are expected to be officially introduced in India in the coming weeks. Both phones have been spotted on multiple certification websites, which suggests Poco plans to launch these devices very soon.

Before that happens though, the folks over at 91mobiles got their hands on several renders showing the Poco X7 and X7 from just about every angle. The pictures obtained via tipster Sudhanshu also include multiple color versions of the phones, as well as details about their memory variants.

For starters, the vanilla Poco X7 will be available in India in three different colors: Black, Green, and Silver. On the other hand, the Poco X7 Pro will be available in Black, Green and Yellow. Both models will come with either 8/256 GB RAM or 12/512 GB RAM. However, Poco X7 Pro will also have a 12/256 GB RAM variant for those who can’t decide between the other two models.

Unfortunately, no details about the Poco X7 and X7 Pro’s specs have been leaked yet, but considering the phones have already received various certifications, we won’t have to wait too long for these to be unveiled.

Poco X7 Pro | Image credits: 91mobiles

One thing we do know, and that’s the fact that the Poco X7 Pro could be the first Xiaomi phone available in India to ship with HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15 right out of the box. We can’t say the same thing about the vanilla model, at least not yet.

In related news, Poco is gearing up for another launch this month, as the Chinese company has already confirmed at least two new phones, Poco M7 Pro 5G and Poco C75 5G, will be released in India on December 17.

A third Poco phone, the X7 Neo, might be introduced in India along with the other two phones that were leaked over the weekend, the X7 and X7 Pro.
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

