First details about Poco X7 Neo reveal chipset and RAM

Xiaomi
Poco X6 Neo
Poco X6 Neo is a pretty decent mid-range smartphone, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be replaced in just a few months. The Chinese handset market already has a successor in the works, which will probably make its debut on the market sometime next year.

The unannounced Poco X7 Neo was recently spotted on Geekbench (via MySmartPrice), so we’re getting the first details about its hardware. Unsurprisingly, the phone will be equipped with a mid-end chipset and will pack a decent amount of RAM.

According to the Geekbench listing, the upcoming Poco X7 Neo is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra processor and a PowerVR B-Series BXM-8-256 GPU (graphics processing unit), paired with 6 GB RAM. It’s a pretty standard hardware configuration for a mid-range phone, so there’s really nothing out of the ordinary here.

The rest of the phone’s specs remain a mystery for the time being but considering that Poco X6 Neo is actually a dumbed-down version of the Redmi Note 13 5G, it’s likely that the upcoming Poco X7 Neo is going to be a tweaked variant of the Redmi Note 14 5G.

Poco X7 Neo appears on Geekbench | Image credits: MySmartPrice

Since we already know what the Redmi Note 14 5G looks like both on the inside and outside, we now have an idea of what the Poco X7 Neo might look like on paper.

For starters, both the Redmi Note 14 5G and Poco X7 Neo will use MediaTek’s Dimensity 7025 Ultra processor. However, the Redmi-branded phone comes with 8 GB RAM, whereas that Poco X7 Neo has only been confirmed to feature 6 GB RAM. Obviously, that doesn’t mean that a beefed-up version of the X7 Neo won’t be released next year, it’s just that this information hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Furthermore, the Redmi Note 14 5G features a triple camera (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP), so the upcoming Poco X7 Neo will probably pack an inferior camera system. It’s unlikely that will happen with the battery too since the Redmi Note 14 5G is powered by a 5,110 mAh battery, which is already the standard for mid-range phones these days.

Poco X6 Neo was launched back in March, but its successor might arrive a bit earlier considering that it’s already been listed on Geekbench.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless