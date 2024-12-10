Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Redmi Note 14 series goes global with above average specs, AI-powered features

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Xiaomi
Redmi Note 14 Pro+
The Redmi Note 14 series has just been officially introduced in India three months after the trio made its debut in China. Redmi Note 14, Note 14 Pro and Note 14 Pro+ are now available for pre-order in India with sales commencing on December 13.

These devices are not your average mid-range phones, as Redmi is trying up the notch for the mid-tier segment by focusing on a lot of AI-powered tools, stylish design and above average hardware.

The cheapest of the trio, Redmi Note 14 comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, 2,100 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

On the back, the Redmi Note 14 has a triple camera setup that consists of 50 MP main (LYT-600), 8 MP ultra-wide, and 2 MP macro cameras. The only weakness of the phone is the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset, which doesn’t seem to be on par with the rest of the specs.

Redmi Note 14 | Image credits: Redmi

Redmi Note 14 packs 6/8 GB RAM and 128/256 GB internal storage (expandable via microSD). Also, the phone is powered by a decent 5,100 mAh battery with 45W wired charging support. Sadly, the phone ships with HyperOS 1.0 based on Android 14 and will only receive 2 years of OS updates and 4 years of security updates.

The other two Redmi Note 14 series phones, the Note 14 Pro and Pro+ have slightly better features, so they’re a bit more expensive. For example, the Note 14 Pro boasts a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1,220 x 2,712 pixels resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, 3,000 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

On the inside, the Redmi Note 14 Pro packs a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset, paired with 8 GB RAM and either 128 GB or 256 GB internal storage (expandable via microSD).

Also, the Note 14 Pro features the same camera configuration as the vanilla Redmi Note 14, which means a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro snapper. Both phones come with large 20-megapixel front-facing cameras.



Finally, the Note 14 Pro is powered by a slightly larger 5,500 mAh battery with 45W wired charging support. Just like the Redmi Note 14, the Pro model ships with HyperOS 1.0 based on Android 14, but this one will receive 3 years of OS update and 4 years of security updates.

The Note 14 Pro+ is aimed at those who want the best the Redmi Note 14 series has to offer. This means the same 6.67-inch AMOLED curved display as the Note 14 Pro, but a better Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor.

Redmi’s Note 14 Pro+ also features the best camera: 50 MP main (OmniVision Light Hunter 800), 50 MP telephoto (60 mm, 2.5x optical zoom), and 8 MP ultra-wide. It also packs a much larger 6,200 mAh battery with 90W wired charging support. Just like the other two models, the Note 14 Pro+ features a solid 20-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.

The Note 14 Pro+ comes with 8/128 GB, 8/256 GB or 12/512 GB RAM, which is one step up from the Note 14 Pro. Both Note 14 Pro and Pro+ feature IP69K rating for dust and water resistance.

Just like the Note 14 Pro, the Pro+ model runs on HyperOS 1.0 based on Android 14 and will receive 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security updates. Unfortunately, there's no telling when these phones will receive Android 15 updates, but that certainly won't happen this year.

Recommended Stories
Redmi Note 14 Pro+
Redmi Note 14 Pro+ | Image credits: Redmi

As far as prices go, the vanilla Redmi Note 14 comes in Titan Black, Phantom Purple and Mystique White colors, and is available for as low as Rs 17,999 ($210 / €200) or as high as Rs 20,999 ($250 / €235). The Note 14 Pro starts at Rs 24,999 ($295 / €280) and tops out at Rs 26,999 ($320 / €300).

Lastly, the cheapest Redmi Note 14 Pro+ model comes with 8/128 GB RAM and costs Rs 30,999 ($365 / €345), while the 12/512 GB RAM variant is priced to sell for Rs 35,999 ($425 / €400). Both Redmi Note 14 Pro and Redmi Note 14 Pro+ are available in three different colors: Titan Black, Spectre Blue, and Phantom Purple.

The trio of Redmi Note 14 phones is now available for pre-order via Xiaomi’s official online store, Amazon India, and multiple authorized retailers across the country. According to Redmi, open sales for all three Note 14 series phones will begin on December 13.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again
Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
Internal T-Mobile memo reveals changes coming to one of the carrier's top freebies
Internal T-Mobile memo reveals changes coming to one of the carrier's top freebies
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa

Latest News

TSMC's test run of 2nm chips results in a yield just short of what's acceptable for mass production
TSMC's test run of 2nm chips results in a yield just short of what's acceptable for mass production
Pixel 9a or Pixel 6.3? Hey, Google… I like smaller phones, but not THAT much
Pixel 9a or Pixel 6.3? Hey, Google… I like smaller phones, but not THAT much
These Jabra Elite earbuds with military-grade toughness are back to their best price on Amazon
These Jabra Elite earbuds with military-grade toughness are back to their best price on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra storage and RAM options revealed
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra storage and RAM options revealed
Nothing Phone (3) will excel where no Samsung, Google or Apple has impressed
Nothing Phone (3) will excel where no Samsung, Google or Apple has impressed
Pixel's exclusive Simple View feature helps those with impaired vision use their phones
Pixel's exclusive Simple View feature helps those with impaired vision use their phones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless