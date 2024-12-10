Redmi Note 14 series goes global with above average specs, AI-powered features
The Redmi Note 14 series has just been officially introduced in India three months after the trio made its debut in China. Redmi Note 14, Note 14 Pro and Note 14 Pro+ are now available for pre-order in India with sales commencing on December 13.
These devices are not your average mid-range phones, as Redmi is trying up the notch for the mid-tier segment by focusing on a lot of AI-powered tools, stylish design and above average hardware.
On the back, the Redmi Note 14 has a triple camera setup that consists of 50 MP main (LYT-600), 8 MP ultra-wide, and 2 MP macro cameras. The only weakness of the phone is the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset, which doesn’t seem to be on par with the rest of the specs.
Redmi Note 14 packs 6/8 GB RAM and 128/256 GB internal storage (expandable via microSD). Also, the phone is powered by a decent 5,100 mAh battery with 45W wired charging support. Sadly, the phone ships with HyperOS 1.0 based on Android 14 and will only receive 2 years of OS updates and 4 years of security updates.
On the inside, the Redmi Note 14 Pro packs a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset, paired with 8 GB RAM and either 128 GB or 256 GB internal storage (expandable via microSD).
Also, the Note 14 Pro features the same camera configuration as the vanilla Redmi Note 14, which means a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro snapper. Both phones come with large 20-megapixel front-facing cameras.
Finally, the Note 14 Pro is powered by a slightly larger 5,500 mAh battery with 45W wired charging support. Just like the Redmi Note 14, the Pro model ships with HyperOS 1.0 based on Android 14, but this one will receive 3 years of OS update and 4 years of security updates.
The Note 14 Pro+ is aimed at those who want the best the Redmi Note 14 series has to offer. This means the same 6.67-inch AMOLED curved display as the Note 14 Pro, but a better Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor.
Redmi’s Note 14 Pro+ also features the best camera: 50 MP main (OmniVision Light Hunter 800), 50 MP telephoto (60 mm, 2.5x optical zoom), and 8 MP ultra-wide. It also packs a much larger 6,200 mAh battery with 90W wired charging support. Just like the other two models, the Note 14 Pro+ features a solid 20-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.
Just like the Note 14 Pro, the Pro+ model runs on HyperOS 1.0 based on Android 14 and will receive 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security updates. Unfortunately, there's no telling when these phones will receive Android 15 updates, but that certainly won't happen this year.
As far as prices go, the vanilla Redmi Note 14 comes in Titan Black, Phantom Purple and Mystique White colors, and is available for as low as Rs 17,999 ($210 / €200) or as high as Rs 20,999 ($250 / €235). The Note 14 Pro starts at Rs 24,999 ($295 / €280) and tops out at Rs 26,999 ($320 / €300).
The trio of Redmi Note 14 phones is now available for pre-order via Xiaomi’s official online store, Amazon India, and multiple authorized retailers across the country. According to Redmi, open sales for all three Note 14 series phones will begin on December 13.
These devices are not your average mid-range phones, as Redmi is trying up the notch for the mid-tier segment by focusing on a lot of AI-powered tools, stylish design and above average hardware.
The cheapest of the trio, Redmi Note 14 comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, 2,100 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.
On the back, the Redmi Note 14 has a triple camera setup that consists of 50 MP main (LYT-600), 8 MP ultra-wide, and 2 MP macro cameras. The only weakness of the phone is the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset, which doesn’t seem to be on par with the rest of the specs.
Redmi Note 14 | Image credits: Redmi
Redmi Note 14 packs 6/8 GB RAM and 128/256 GB internal storage (expandable via microSD). Also, the phone is powered by a decent 5,100 mAh battery with 45W wired charging support. Sadly, the phone ships with HyperOS 1.0 based on Android 14 and will only receive 2 years of OS updates and 4 years of security updates.
The other two Redmi Note 14 series phones, the Note 14 Pro and Pro+ have slightly better features, so they’re a bit more expensive. For example, the Note 14 Pro boasts a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1,220 x 2,712 pixels resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, 3,000 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.
On the inside, the Redmi Note 14 Pro packs a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset, paired with 8 GB RAM and either 128 GB or 256 GB internal storage (expandable via microSD).
Also, the Note 14 Pro features the same camera configuration as the vanilla Redmi Note 14, which means a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro snapper. Both phones come with large 20-megapixel front-facing cameras.
Finally, the Note 14 Pro is powered by a slightly larger 5,500 mAh battery with 45W wired charging support. Just like the Redmi Note 14, the Pro model ships with HyperOS 1.0 based on Android 14, but this one will receive 3 years of OS update and 4 years of security updates.
The Note 14 Pro+ is aimed at those who want the best the Redmi Note 14 series has to offer. This means the same 6.67-inch AMOLED curved display as the Note 14 Pro, but a better Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor.
Redmi’s Note 14 Pro+ also features the best camera: 50 MP main (OmniVision Light Hunter 800), 50 MP telephoto (60 mm, 2.5x optical zoom), and 8 MP ultra-wide. It also packs a much larger 6,200 mAh battery with 90W wired charging support. Just like the other two models, the Note 14 Pro+ features a solid 20-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.
The Note 14 Pro+ comes with 8/128 GB, 8/256 GB or 12/512 GB RAM, which is one step up from the Note 14 Pro. Both Note 14 Pro and Pro+ feature IP69K rating for dust and water resistance.
Just like the Note 14 Pro, the Pro+ model runs on HyperOS 1.0 based on Android 14 and will receive 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security updates. Unfortunately, there's no telling when these phones will receive Android 15 updates, but that certainly won't happen this year.
Recommended Stories
Redmi Note 14 Pro+ | Image credits: Redmi
As far as prices go, the vanilla Redmi Note 14 comes in Titan Black, Phantom Purple and Mystique White colors, and is available for as low as Rs 17,999 ($210 / €200) or as high as Rs 20,999 ($250 / €235). The Note 14 Pro starts at Rs 24,999 ($295 / €280) and tops out at Rs 26,999 ($320 / €300).
Lastly, the cheapest Redmi Note 14 Pro+ model comes with 8/128 GB RAM and costs Rs 30,999 ($365 / €345), while the 12/512 GB RAM variant is priced to sell for Rs 35,999 ($425 / €400). Both Redmi Note 14 Pro and Redmi Note 14 Pro+ are available in three different colors: Titan Black, Spectre Blue, and Phantom Purple.
The trio of Redmi Note 14 phones is now available for pre-order via Xiaomi’s official online store, Amazon India, and multiple authorized retailers across the country. According to Redmi, open sales for all three Note 14 series phones will begin on December 13.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: