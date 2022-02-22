Poco X4 Pro leaks days before its official announcement

Poco X4 Pro leaks days before its official announcement0
The successor to the X3 Pro features flat edges and a large rectangular camera bump that stretches between the left and right side of the phone. There are some visual analogies with the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra in this design, and even though it’s a bit out there, we kinda like it.
At the front, we find a hole-punch selfie camera and a modest chin. The leaked renders also show different color variations - black, blue, and yellow - with the last being the most exciting one, promising sunny summer days.
Poetic interludes aside, the phone will come with a 6.67-inch 120Hz OLED screen, a midrange Snapdragon 695 chipset, 5,000 mAh battery, and 67W fast charging. Looking at the back again we can see the “108 MP” branded main camera, and some smaller ones. There’s also an “AI” moniker suggesting there will be some computational magic happening with the shots.
These specs kinda suggest that the Poco X4 Pro 5G is just a rebranded and slightly redesigned Redmi Note 11 Pro, rather than a direct successor to the Poco X3 Pro with its fast SD 860 chipset. The Poco X4 Pro was listed at €350.51 (~$396) on the Amazon France page (the listing has been removed, unsurprisingly).
The official debut of the phone should happen during MWC on February 28.
