The Poco M4 Pro 5G is here with a 90Hz screen and an early bird deal

The Poco M4 Pro 5G is here with a 90Hz screen and an early bird deal0
Design
Unlike its back, the front of the phone looks pretty conservative. It has a punch-hole camera located in the middle and relatively small bezels for its class. The Poco M4 Pro 5G uses Corning Gorilla Glass 3.
Display and cameras
Poco’s newest budget phone has a 6.6-inch LCD display with an FHD+ resolution. This screen also has a 90Hz refresh rate, which combined with the phone’s processor, Poco says will deliver the “best-in-class video watching and gaming experience”. This claim is also helped by the M4 Pro 5G's 240Hz maximum touch sampling rate.
Camera-wise the Poco M4 Pro 5G rocks a dual-camera system. The main camera is a 50MP sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. An 8MP ultra-wide shooter is also present.
The maximum video resolution the main camera can record in 1080p 60fps. The selfie punch-hole camera of the M4 Pro 5G is a 16MP sensor with an f/2.45 aperture.
Performance, software, and battery
The Poco M4 Pro 5G is powered by one of MediaTek’s newest budget-oriented processors - the Dimensity 810. This chip uses the 6nm process technology and should offer very good performance.
Poco’s new budget phone comes in two storage versions. The base one has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, while the more expensive one has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. As mentioned above, the storage is expandable, but the extra 2GB of RAM on the more expensive version might give you peace of mind if you plan to keep this phone for longer. Software-wise the Poco M4 Pro 5G runs Android 11 out of the box. =
Price and availability
The base 4GB of RAM 128GB of storage model costs €229 retail. The 6GB/128GB of storage Poco M4 Pro 5G costs €249. Both variants will be available for purchase at an early bird price of €199, and €219 respectively from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13 via AliExpress e-commerce platforms.
In the box of the Poco M4 Pro 5G, you will find a USB-C cable, a 33W charging brick, and a silicon case. It is good that budget phones still come with such a full package, as it increases their value for money even more.