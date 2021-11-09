Notification Center

Android Xiaomi

The Poco M4 Pro 5G is here with a 90Hz screen and an early bird deal

Iskren Gaidarov
By @IskrenGaidarov
0
The Poco M4 Pro 5G is here with a 90Hz screen and an early bird deal
Xiaomi subsidiary Poco is back at it again with a smartphone that offers great value for money. The new Poco M4 Pro 5G packs some great specs at a starting price of only €229. But the phone can be purchased for even less with a cheaper early bird deal which you can check below. Is this the new budget king of Europe? Let’s find out.

Design


Poco’s new M4 Pro 5G rocks the company’s familiar design, as it resembles the rest of its 2021 lineup. Its design looks quirky, and it is offered in three different color options: Power Black, Cool Blue, and POCO Yellow. The sides of the phone are also painted in the color of your choosing, which is a nice touch.

The back of the phone has a big camera module that protrudes a little, with the Poco branding printed next to it. The rest of the back is mostly clean, with only a 5G logo put at the bottom. The back has a matte finish, which should help with the grip of the M4 Pro 5G.

Unlike its back, the front of the phone looks pretty conservative. It has a punch-hole camera located in the middle and relatively small bezels for its class. The Poco M4 Pro 5G uses Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

The Poco M4 Pro 5G packs some cool features, like a 3.5mm headphone jack, an IR blaster, and a MicroSD card slot for expandable storage. The fingerprint scanner is a side-mounted one.

Display and cameras



Poco’s newest budget phone has a 6.6-inch LCD display with an FHD+ resolution. This screen also has a 90Hz refresh rate, which combined with the phone’s processor, Poco says will deliver the “best-in-class video watching and gaming experience”. This claim is also helped by the M4 Pro 5G's 240Hz maximum touch sampling rate.

Camera-wise the Poco M4 Pro 5G rocks a dual-camera system. The main camera is a 50MP sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. An 8MP ultra-wide shooter is also present.

The maximum video resolution the main camera can record in 1080p 60fps. The selfie punch-hole camera of the M4 Pro 5G is a 16MP sensor with an f/2.45 aperture.

Performance, software, and battery


The Poco M4 Pro 5G is powered by one of MediaTek’s newest budget-oriented processors - the Dimensity 810. This chip uses the 6nm process technology and should offer very good performance.

Poco’s new budget phone comes in two storage versions. The base one has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, while the more expensive one has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. As mentioned above, the storage is expandable, but the extra 2GB of RAM on the more expensive version might give you peace of mind if you plan to keep this phone for longer. Software-wise the Poco M4 Pro 5G runs Android 11 out of the box. = 

As for the battery, the Poco M4 Pro packs a 5,000mAh one. The phone supports 33W fast wired charging, which according to Poco will charge the battery from empty to 100% in 59 minutes. You get the fast charging brick in the box, which is very appreciated.


Price and availability


The base 4GB of RAM 128GB of storage model costs €229 retail. The 6GB/128GB of storage Poco M4 Pro 5G costs €249. Both variants will be available for purchase at an early bird price of €199, and €219 respectively from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13 via AliExpress e-commerce platforms.

In the box of the Poco M4 Pro 5G, you will find a USB-C cable, a 33W charging brick, and a silicon case. It is good that budget phones still come with such a full package, as it increases their value for money even more.

