This brand's website will be no more after December 31, 2024

Everything is changing at all times, nothing stays the same – and for this phone maker out there, 2024 will go down as the last year its website is live.

We're talking about Poco, the Xiaomi sub brand that's responsible for some interesting budget-friendly phones. The dedicated Poco website will shut down on December 31, 2024, as Poco states officially.

Poco has announced that it will be relocating its product pages, customer services, and other offerings from its website (www.po.co/global) to Xiaomi's official site (www.mi.com/global). The transition will take place on the last day of 2024, when the Poco websites will officially close. This move aims to provide a broader range of products and services to Poco users through Xiaomi's platform, as the team claims.

After the transition, customers will still be able to access support and after-sales services for products purchased from the Poco website or the Poco Store app via Xiaomi’s service portals. Customers can visit the Xiaomi global support page for assistance or to inquire about warranty information.

Once the Poco sites are closed, visitors will be automatically redirected to the mi.com website if they attempt to access the old Poco domain. The Poco Store app will also be discontinued. So, don't be alarmed if you try to access Poco's website on January 1, 2025 and you're being redirected to Xiaomi.

Poco has reassured users that all personal data will be retained in compliance with legal requirements, but recommends users keep their own records. Customers can download their personal data collected on the Poco site by logging into their Xiaomi Account and accessing the "Privacy" section.

This, of course, doesn't mean that there'll be some sort of a grand change when it comes to the Poco phones.

The Poco X6 and X6 Pro, for example, are true to Poco’s tradition of offering mid-range phones with impressive hardware and up-to-date software. The differences between the two are minor, despite the "Pro" label on the pricier version. Both feature 6.67-inch AMOLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate—specs usually reserved for flagship devices.

In terms of cameras, both models are equipped with 16-megapixel front-facing cameras, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. The rear camera setup is identical as well, consisting of a 64-megapixel main sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

A hands-on look at the Poco X6 Pro revealed a device that feels great in hand, especially with its striking yellow faux leather back. Powered by the Dimensity 8300 Ultra chipset, the phone delivers a snappy user experience for a mid-range device. While there wasn’t enough time to fully test the camera, the phone offers a solid value for its price.

The primary difference between the X6 and X6 Pro is the chipset: the Poco X6 Pro uses MediaTek’s Dimensity 8300 Ultra, while the standard X6 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 2.

We're talking about devices that are available globally, priced at $250 and $320 respectively. While these models didn't launch in the US, they are available across Europe, so that's nice!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

