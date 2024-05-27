Poco launches its first-ever tablet, the Pad

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

It might be hard to believe but Xiaomi’s sub-brand Poco never released a tablet until recently despite the fact that it’s active in the smartphone market since 2018. The Chinese company became famous after launching the Pocophone F1, so the naming of its first-ever tablet makes perfect sense, the Poco Pad.

The Poco Pad feels like a great mid-range tablet on paper, and a decent enough price. For starters, the tablet is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage (expandable up to 1.5TB via microSD card).

Another selling point of Poco’s new tablet is the large 12.1-inch LCD display with 2.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Optimized for both work and entertainment, the Poco Pad’s display features a 16:10 aspect ratio and offers up to 600 nits peak brightness.

Another positive is the massive 10,000 mAh battery rated for up to 16 hours of video streaming and support for 33W wired charging. Other highlights of the tablet include Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, as well as HyperOS.

Since it’s been designed for both work and entertainment, Polo also released a few accessories to go with the Pad, which are all sold separately. Customers who want to augment their experience can pick up any of the following Poco Pad accessories: keyboard ($80), smart pen ($60), and cover ($20).

As far as the price goes, the Poco Pad is now available for purchase for just $300, but this special price is part of a launch promo. The good news is the tablet’s regular price isn’t too high, as Poco will be selling the Pad for only $330.
