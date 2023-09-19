Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!
Please, don't eat your AirPods (but they can connect and play in your stomach)

Please, don’t eat your AirPods (but they can connect and play in your stomach)
First things first: don’t ever swallow anything electronic; in fact, don’t even put it in your mouth in the first place.

A woman by the name of Moe Kennedy had one hell of a summer night this June when she accidentally swallowed one of her AirPods Pro while asleep. After failing to retrieve the gulped-down audio piece via the usual methods (you get the picture), she went to the emergency room (via AppleInsider).

Kennedy and her mother arrived in the wee hours of the night at the Covington Medical Center. Professionals in emergency rooms around the world sure are familiar with all kinds of cases of non-organic objects in the human body, but it’s not every day that one swallows a piece of audio equipment.

What’s even more fascinating: the AirPods were still working. It’s not clear whether Kennedy and her mother wanted to conduct technological research or just do it for the kicks, but they… connected to the AirPods and could hear Kennedy’s stomach sounds and laughter. A whole new definition of “to hear my inner self”. The medical staff managed to get the earbud out of her and it was still functioning – both of them were fine, actually: Kennedy and the tech object.

"If you've ever lost an AirPod and you're wondering where to look... Maybe look in your stomach because maybe you've eaten it like I did," Moe says in a TikTok video.

"Overall, I would 100% recommend the [AirPods Pro], but I 1000% do not recommend eating them," Kennedy told AppleInsider in an email. "Just happy I ended up totally fine, and laughing that I accidentally tested out the Pros ability to be stomach acid proof, which I found out, was at least up to 9 hours."

Batteries are dangerous


This emergency endoscopy went well and had a happy ending, but swallowing electronic stuff with batteries inside is no joke.

Swallowed batteries can burn through a child’s esophagus in just 2 hours, leading to surgery, months with feeding and breathing tubes, and even death. The 20 mm, 3-volt lithium coin cells are the most hazardous as they are big enough to get stuck and burn faster, a report shows.

