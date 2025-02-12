Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

The world's tiniest external SSD for phones is designed to disappear into your hand

We live in a world where everyone wants their pictures and videos to look as crisp as possible, regardless of how much storage space these usually take. Although smartphone makers gradually increased the minimum storage space their product pack inside, it’s never a good idea to store all your media content on your phone for a very long time.

One could argue that you can always pay for cloud storage, but wouldn’t it be better to just pay once for a solution that doesn’t involve internet connectivity? Planck SSD is a phone-first external storage solution that allows iPhone and Android content creators to be as liberal as possible when capturing pictures and videos at maximum quality, and don’t think about storage.

This is the world's most powerful SSD for its size | Image credit: Planck

Unlike traditional HDDs (hard-disk drives), SSDs (solid state drives) are way faster, lighter, and much more durable. On top of that, they consume less energy than their bigger and heavier counterparts.

The Planck SSD captures Apple ProRes 4K at 60/120 fps (frames per second) directly to the SSD, thus eliminating dropped frames and storage limits. Since this is a NVMe storage device, it offers 10 Gbps transfer speeds and 1050 MB/s read/write performance.

CategorySpecification
Storage capacity1 TB and 2 TB
ChipNVMe
Dimensions17 mm (W) x 50 mm (L) x 7.8 mm (H)
InterfaceUSB-C (USB 3.2 Gen 2)
SpeedsUp to 1050 MB/s
Recording TimeUp to 70 minutes of ProRes 4K60 (34 with 512GB, 69 with 1TB) and 45 minutes of ProRes 4K120
Drop ResistanceWithstands drops up to 3 meters
Water ResistanceSealed design with water-resistant components (excluding USB port)
Heat DissipationAdvanced thermal management for extended use
Supported DevicesSmartphones (iPhone, Samsung, Google Pixel, etc.), Tablets (iPads, Android tablets), Laptops and desktops (macOS, Windows, Linux), Gaming consoles (PlayStation, Xbox)
File SystemsexFAT (default, supports cross-platform use)
Weight10g

The SSD storage device comes in two storage configurations – 1 TB and 2 TB, so depending on their needs customers can get one or the other (or even both). It’s extremely small and cable-free for on-the-move convenience.

Not to mention that it will work smoothly with iPhones, iPads, Android phones and tablets, MacBooks, laptops, desktops, and even gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox.

The very useful Planck SSD storage doesn’t come cheap, but content creators will find it accessible enough. The 1 TB version of the SSD storage is available for purchase for $125, while the 2 TB model costs $199.

Planck's new SSD can be conveniently attached to any compatible iPhones/iPads and Android devices | Image credit: Planck

The company also offers a PlanckBank that allows users to charge the SSD storage while on the go. The accessory acts as a compact USB-C hub that enabled dual SSD connectivity, allowing using to manage two Planck SSD at the same time.

The PlanckBank features 4K HDMI output and supports PD charging up to 140W, powering not just Planck SSDs, but also smartphones, tablets, and laptops. It comes equipped with USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports and can reach speeds of up to 10Gbps (1050 Mb/s). For more details on how you can get one check out the product's Kickstarter page.
