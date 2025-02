The world’s tiniest external SSD for phones is designed to disappear into your hand

One could argue that you can always pay for cloud storage, but wouldn’t it be better to just pay once for a solution that doesn’t involve internet connectivity? Planck SSD is a phone-first external storage solution that allows



We live in a world where everyone wants their pictures and videos to look as crisp as possible, regardless of how much storage space these usually take. Although smartphone makers gradually increased the minimum storage space their product pack inside, it’s never a good idea to store all your media content on your phone for a very long time.One could argue that you can always pay for cloud storage, but wouldn’t it be better to just pay once for a solution that doesn’t involve internet connectivity? Planck SSD is a phone-first external storage solution that allows iPhone and Android content creators to be as liberal as possible when capturing pictures and videos at maximum quality, and don’t think about storage.

This is the world's most powerful SSD for its size | Image credit: Planck

Unlike traditional HDDs (hard-disk drives), SSDs (solid state drives) are way faster, lighter, and much more durable. On top of that, they consume less energy than their bigger and heavier counterparts.



The Planck SSD captures Apple ProRes 4K at 60/120 fps (frames per second) directly to the SSD, thus eliminating dropped frames and storage limits. Since this is a NVMe storage device, it offers 10 Gbps transfer speeds and 1050 MB/s read/write performance.



Not to mention that it will work smoothly with iPhones, iPads,



The very useful Planck SSD storage doesn't come cheap, but content creators will find it accessible enough. The 1 TB version of the SSD storage is available for purchase for $125, while the 2 TB model costs $199.



The SSD storage device comes in two storage configurations – 1 TB and 2 TB, so depending on their needs customers can get one or the other (or even both). It’s extremely small and cable-free for on-the-move convenience.Not to mention that it will work smoothly with iPhones, iPads, Android phones and tablets, MacBooks, laptops, desktops, and even gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox.The very useful Planck SSD storage doesn’t come cheap, but content creators will find it accessible enough. The 1 TB version of the SSD storage is available for purchase for $125, while the 2 TB model costs $199.