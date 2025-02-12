The world’s tiniest external SSD for phones is designed to disappear into your hand

This is the world's most powerful SSD for its size | Image credit: Planck

Unlike traditional HDDs (hard-disk drives), SSDs (solid state drives) are way faster, lighter, and much more durable. On top of that, they consume less energy than their bigger and heavier counterparts.The Planck SSD captures Apple ProRes 4K at 60/120 fps (frames per second) directly to the SSD, thus eliminating dropped frames and storage limits. Since this is a NVMe storage device, it offers 10 Gbps transfer speeds and 1050 MB/s read/write performance.