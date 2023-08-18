You'll soon be able to unlock your Pixel phone using your Pixel Watch
During CES in Las Vegas earlier this year, Google displayed a Watch Unlock feature that allowed the Pixel Watch to unlock a Pixel phone. This would be used when the phone's facial recognition system or fingerprint scanner was not working. It also will unlock a Pixel when your fingers are too wet for the fingerprint scanner to work. For Watch Unlock to work, the user's Pixel Watch must be unlocked and in close proximity to the targeted Pixel phone.
Meanwhile, Google has not yet unveiled Watch Unlock even though it showed off the feature back in January. But it looks like Google is about to disseminate the feature. A screenshot shared on X by leaker @AssembleDebug shows a video screenshot revealing how Watch Unlock will be set up. Google notes, "Watch Unlock is another convenient way to unlock this phone, for example, when your fingers are wet or face isn't recognized."
If the Watch Unlock feature successfully unlocks your Pixel phone, you will feel a vibration from the timepiece and also receive a notification to make you aware that your Pixel handset has been unlocked.
Seems like ready to roll.... just need a smart watch now... the black screen in recording is just password unlock. pic.twitter.com/WBDz6SaoE1— AssembleDebug (@AssembleDebug) August 16, 2023
The Watch Unlock feature for Pixel is similar to the feature on the iPhone that will unlock Apple's smartphone if the user has a nearby Apple Watch that is unlocked. Watch Unlock could roll out with Android 14 before the end of this month. Or, Google could decide to wait to launch Watch Unlock with the release of the Pixel 8 series or the Pixel Watch 2 in October.
Keep in mind that if Face Unlock or your fingerprint sensor won't work on your Pixel phone, you cannot use Watch Unlock to verify your identification for a Google Pay transaction. That's because Face Unlock delivers only "tier 1 security access" which means it won't work for contactless payments or biometric app logins.
