You'll soon be able to unlock your Pixel phone using your Pixel Watch

During CES in Las Vegas earlier this year, Google displayed a Watch Unlock feature that allowed the Pixel Watch to unlock a Pixel phone . This would be used when the phone's facial recognition system or fingerprint scanner was not working. It also will unlock a Pixel when your fingers are too wet for the fingerprint scanner to work. For Watch Unlock to work, the user's Pixel Watch must be unlocked and in close proximity to the targeted Pixel phone.





Meanwhile, Google has not yet unveiled Watch Unlock even though it showed off the feature back in January. But it looks like Google is about to disseminate the feature. A screenshot shared on X by leaker @AssembleDebug shows a video screenshot revealing how Watch Unlock will be set up. Google notes, "Watch Unlock is another convenient way to unlock this phone, for example, when your fingers are wet or face isn't recognized."