 Best Pixel Watch deals - PhoneArena
Save on the latest Gaming Chromebook

Best Pixel Watch deals

Deals Google Wearables
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Pixel watch deals
You can finally buy the Pixel Watch, Google's first-ever smartwatch. Its stylish design goes well with both formal and casual wear, and the built-in Fitbit industry-leading fitness tracking will help you keep track of your health and achieve your fitness goals. It's indeed a beautiful watch. However, its beauty and Fitbit integration come at a price that is not exactly budget-friendly.

Due to the high price of Google's first smartwatch, it’s worth taking a moment to find the best Pixel Watch deal possible. In fact, we’ve done the digging for you, and we have to report that at the moment, such deals are hard to find – save for a few deals over at Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. Retalers like Amazon and Best Buy offer the Pixel Watch at regular price, as of this writing.

However, we will update this page when new great Pixel Watch deals emerge. Also, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are almost here, so expect retailers to soon give the Pixel Watch a sweet discount for these shopping periods. Meanwhile, these are the best Pixel Watch deals on the market right now.

Pixel Watch deals


Currently, AT&T has a BOGO Pixel Watch offer. If you have at least one smartphone line from, AT&T and buy two Pixel Watches with LTE — $399.99 each — on qualifying installment plans, you will get $400 in bill credits. This basically means that you will get the second watch for free. However, you should add at least one new line, activate an eligible AT&T wireless service for each device, and pay a one-time $35 activation fee per device in order to get the free bill credits. The offer is great if you and your partner are both looking for a new smartwatch.

To take advantage of the Pixel Watch BOGO offer, add two Pixel Watches and a new line to your cart. When the system detects that you are eligible for the deal, it will mark one of the watches as a free device after the bill credits have been applied.

Google Pixel Watch LTE

Buy one Google Pixel Watch, get the second one for free
$11 12 /mo
Buy at AT&T


Verizon also currently has a nice Pixel Watch deal. If you get a new line and a 5G Android smartphone that is over $400, you will be able to get a Pixel Watch with LTE and pay only $5 a month — instead of $11.11 — for 36 months for it. This way, you could save up to $219.99. If you don't want to buy a new phone, you can trade in your old smartwatch and get a discount of up to $180 on your new Pixel Watch.

Get the Pixel Watch LTE version from Verizon

Get a new line and a 5G Android smartphone that is over $400 and pay only $5 a month for a brand new Pixel Watch
$5 /mo
Buy at Verizon


You can also buy a Pixel Watch LTE from T-Mobile. In this case, you may get your new timepiece on a 24-month installment plan for $16.67 a month. You will basically pay the same amount of money, yes, but you won't be giving it all at once.

Get the Pixel Watch LTE version from T-Mobile

Buy the Pixel Watch on an installment plan from T-Mobile
$16 67 /mo
Buy at T-Mobile





Loading Comments...

Latest News

Some Best Buy customers see something devious about their delayed Pixel 7 pre-orders
Some Best Buy customers see something devious about their delayed Pixel 7 pre-orders
Fake Amazon text seeks to steal your personal data and rip you off blind
Fake Amazon text seeks to steal your personal data and rip you off blind
Google reveals how it calculated 24-hour battery life for Pixel Watch
Google reveals how it calculated 24-hour battery life for Pixel Watch
Want to turn you or your kid into an iPhone for Halloween?
Want to turn you or your kid into an iPhone for Halloween?
New Samsung update makes Galaxy S22 work more like iPhone 14; Android, Apple users argue over it
New Samsung update makes Galaxy S22 work more like iPhone 14; Android, Apple users argue over it
Photos reveal Google tested iris recognition using Pixel 2 prototype
Photos reveal Google tested iris recognition using Pixel 2 prototype

Popular stories

Delete these five apps now from your Android phone before your bank account is threatened
Delete these five apps now from your Android phone before your bank account is threatened
New Samsung update makes Galaxy S22 work more like iPhone 14; Android, Apple users argue over it
New Samsung update makes Galaxy S22 work more like iPhone 14; Android, Apple users argue over it
Best Buy's Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Black Friday deal is here and it's pretty spectacular
Best Buy's Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Black Friday deal is here and it's pretty spectacular
Samsung's 256GB Galaxy S22 Ultra can be yours for just $400, but only if you act now
Samsung's 256GB Galaxy S22 Ultra can be yours for just $400, but only if you act now
(Why) The Google Pixel 7 killed the iPhone 14 (for me)
(Why) The Google Pixel 7 killed the iPhone 14 (for me)
Shoppers are snapping up the ridiculously discounted like-new Galaxy S22 Ultra
Shoppers are snapping up the ridiculously discounted like-new Galaxy S22 Ultra
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless