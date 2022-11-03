Best Pixel Watch deals
You can finally buy the Pixel Watch, Google's first-ever smartwatch. Its stylish design goes well with both formal and casual wear, and the built-in Fitbit industry-leading fitness tracking will help you keep track of your health and achieve your fitness goals. It's indeed a beautiful watch. However, its beauty and Fitbit integration come at a price that is not exactly budget-friendly.
However, we will update this page when new great Pixel Watch deals emerge. Also, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are almost here, so expect retailers to soon give the Pixel Watch a sweet discount for these shopping periods. Meanwhile, these are the best Pixel Watch deals on the market right now.
Currently, AT&T has a BOGO Pixel Watch offer. If you have at least one smartphone line from, AT&T and buy two Pixel Watches with LTE — $399.99 each — on qualifying installment plans, you will get $400 in bill credits. This basically means that you will get the second watch for free. However, you should add at least one new line, activate an eligible AT&T wireless service for each device, and pay a one-time $35 activation fee per device in order to get the free bill credits. The offer is great if you and your partner are both looking for a new smartwatch.
Verizon also currently has a nice Pixel Watch deal. If you get a new line and a 5G Android smartphone that is over $400, you will be able to get a Pixel Watch with LTE and pay only $5 a month — instead of $11.11 — for 36 months for it. This way, you could save up to $219.99. If you don't want to buy a new phone, you can trade in your old smartwatch and get a discount of up to $180 on your new Pixel Watch.
You can also buy a Pixel Watch LTE from T-Mobile. In this case, you may get your new timepiece on a 24-month installment plan for $16.67 a month. You will basically pay the same amount of money, yes, but you won't be giving it all at once.
Due to the high price of Google's first smartwatch, it’s worth taking a moment to find the best Pixel Watch deal possible. In fact, we’ve done the digging for you, and we have to report that at the moment, such deals are hard to find – save for a few deals over at Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. Retalers like Amazon and Best Buy offer the Pixel Watch at regular price, as of this writing.
Pixel Watch deals
To take advantage of the Pixel Watch BOGO offer, add two Pixel Watches and a new line to your cart. When the system detects that you are eligible for the deal, it will mark one of the watches as a free device after the bill credits have been applied.
