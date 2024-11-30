Huge BF discount on Galaxy S24 FE AI phone!
At 50% off, the first Pixel Watch is a true bargain for frugal enthusiasts, in my opinion, as a deal expert

A close up of a Pixel Watch
Being part of PhoneArena's team of elite deal hunters, one of my primary tasks is to search for unmissable deals. That's why I'm happy to share that Amazon is selling the Wi-Fi version of Google's first Pixel Watch at a massive 50% discount. Such a price cut means you can get this feature-rich wearable for just under $140, saving you $140.

Pixel Watch Wi-Fi: Now 50% OFF on Amazon!

The Wi-Fi model of the first-gen Pixel Watch is now available at a massive 50% discount on Amazon. This allows you to score a unit for just under $140, saving you $140. The watch is loaded with features and is a real steal at this price. So, don't hesitate and save now!
$140 off (50%)
Buy at Amazon


I understand that the OG Pixel Watch is getting quite old now, with the latest model being the Pixel Watch 3. However, at 50% off and for less than $140, I believe this bad boy is a true bargain, especially for a Pixel user on a budget. Furthermore, you now have the chance to snatch it at a new all-time low price, which further sweetens the deal.

Even though the OG Pixel Watch is no spring chicken, it still brings a lot to the table. Its sleek, dome-like design gives it a classy look, so it pairs well with both casual and formal outfits. Plus, it was designed to compete with Samsung and Apple's smartwatches. This means it's a top-tier smartwatch with all the health-tracking features you'd expect to find on such a wearable, including heart rate monitoring every second.

In addition to its health-tracking features, this fella also boasts lifestyle functionalities such as smart notifications, phone call support, and NFC. Since it's powered by Wear OS, you can also download apps straight from the Google Play Store.

As for battery life, the watch can now last the whole day without needing a top-up. When it first came out, you had to charge it twice a day, which made it hard to recommend. But Google’s fixed that.

The bottom line is that the Pixel Watch is still worth getting, offering plenty of features, a sleek look, and a budget-friendly price. So, don't hesitate and get one for half off with this deal today!
