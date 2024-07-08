Pixel Watch 3 is certified by the FCC just weeks away from its introduction





The Pixel 3 Watch will have four different model numbers which are GBDU9, GGE4J, GG3HH, and GRY0E. Why four model numbers you ask? Well, we expect two different case sizes, 41mm, and 45mm, and there will be two different versions with each having different connectivity features. That works out to four different models right there.





According to the FCC documentation, the GBDU9 and GRY0E model numbers will feature LTE and UWB connectivity. The two models will also support 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC connectivity. Versions GGE4J and GG3HH of the Pixel Watch 3 will support UWB, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC.There will be no LTE support on those two models. And versions GRY0E, GBDU9, and GG3HH will feature GPS. The UWB support will allow the new watches to work with Google's new Find My Device feature.











The timepiece will be available in Black and other colors and will feature a 1.2 AMOLED circular display which, as previously noted, will have no bezels. The screen will have Gorilla Glass 5 protection with 1,000 nits of brightness. The Pixel Watch 3 XL will carry a larger 1.45-inch AMOLED display.





The Pixel Watch 3 is rumored to sport a 306mAh battery allowing the device to run 24 hours on a charge even with the always-on display enabled. Based on past performance, we could see the battery charge up to 50% in 30 minutes and hit 80% in 45 minutes.







Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Watch 3 XL will most likely have Wear OS 5 pre-installed. The latter and a larger battery could lead to longer battery life for the new Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Watch 3 XL models. The Wear OS 5 operating system is based on TheandXL will most likely have Wear OS 5 pre-installed. The latter and a larger battery could lead to longer battery life for the newandXL models. The Wear OS 5 operating system is based on Android 14 and we will see Google turn to an annual update cycle such as Android has for smartphones. The Google Watch 3 and Watch 3 XL could both come with enhanced health and fitness features.





The Pixel 3 could be priced at $349 for the Wi-Fi only model and $399 for the unit that features Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity.

