Pixel Watch 2 to offer temperature readings anytime and a boosted Personal Safety app
The Pixel Watch 2 is just around the corner: it’s almost 100% sure that the next top-notch smart timepiece will be presented officially alongside the all-new Pixel 8 lineup on October 4. Expectations and temperatures are rising – but this time, the new Pixel Watch could be able to actually read the rise (or fall) in terms of Fahrenheit or Celsius.

Folks over at 9to5Google have learned that Google’s second smartwatch will sport a thermometer sensor and the Personal Safety app will be boosted. Their sources have told them that the Pixel Watch 2 will borrow new capabilities that were originally introduced on the Fitbit Sense 2, but upgrade them.

The talked-about since the spring of 2023 cEDA (continuous electrodermal activity) sensor could very well be present on the Pixel Watch 2. This sensor is responsible for gathering body data and specifically – stress management and tracking. Users could expect new features on the upcoming smartwatch that are dedicated to managing stress.

Another feature from the Fitbit Sense 2 coming to the Pixel Watch 2 most likely will be a skin temperature sensor. The big difference here is that Pixel Watch 2 owners may be able to check their skin temperature whenever they feel like it, be it day or night. The Fitbit Sense 2 offers a body temperature reading only at night as part of a broader health report.

The 5th and 6th versions of the Galaxy Watch use skin temperature data readings to help female users track their menstrual cycles, but 9to5Google’s sources as of now can’t confirm if the Pixel Watch 2 would match that capability.

Google is fascinated with anything “thermo” – it’s been reported several times that the Pixel 8 Pro will include a thermometer. It’s not yet clear how the one on the smartphone and the one on the smartwatch will interact or if they’re even intended for similar purposes if they appear on both devices.

The Personal Safety updates


Like other brands, Google offers its version of a Personal Safety app on the Pixel Watch. For example, it can detect when you’ve taken a hard fall and call for help if needed. There’s also an Emergency SOS feature, accessible by quickly pressing the crown five times. The Personal Safety app is set to get a significant upgrade on the Pixel Watch 2, per 9to5Google’s sources.

In a case of a crash, your “core medical information” will be displayed on your watch “so that emergency responders can easily find it”. Next, the app will also gain “full support for Emergency Sharing, which allows you to share your location with trusted emergency contacts”. If your Pixel Watch 2 is the LTE variant and has a data plan, Emergency Sharing will work even without your phone.

Allegedly, one could set a Safety Check countdown – after the scheduled time expires, Personal Safety attempts to verify that you’re alright. If you don’t respond, the smartwatch could notify your emergency contacts. This one also requires LTE and a data plan.

