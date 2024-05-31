Pixel VPN drops Google One branding and is now just "Pixel VPN by Google"



This version of Pixel VPN is optimized for best performance on Pixel, and it ensures a fully integrated experience in your phone's settings. It should come soon to the Pixel 7 , 7 Pro, 7a, and Fold. Meanwhile, the Play Store listing of the app has been changed from "Pixel VPN by Google One" to "Pixel VPN by Google".





The Google One icon has also been replaced by a "G", and the screenshots also reflect the new branding. For now, though, this version is not yet available, so users with Pixel 8 and above should be expecting an update soon.









Google One VPN will instead be heading to the Google graveyard . The company is known to scrapping apps and services without much hesitation, and the graveyard is getting bigger each year. Of course, it's great that Google is still letting Pixel owners benefit from VPN service, so in this case, the loss isn't that big.